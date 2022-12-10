From scratch: Recipes from Nicola Galloway’s The Homemade Table

Warm roasted cauliflower salad and zesty yoghurt dressing. Photo / Nicola Galloway

Nicola Galloway’s The Homemade Table encompasses an inspired way of living and thinking about food that not only feeds the body but also the mind and soul.

White bean, asparagus & artichoke salad

Serves 4 as a side

This is a spring riff on the ubiquitous bean salad that I make throughout the warmer months. In summer, use red onions and grilled red capsicum instead of asparagus and artichokes.

400g can cannellini beans or 1½ cups home-cooked beans, drained (see below) 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp sherry vinegar or white wine vinegar 1 tsp honey 3 Tbsp lemon juice Large handful of parsley, chopped 300g jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained 250g (1 bunch) fresh asparagus Salt and pepper

1. You can cook dried cannellini beans for this salad to replace the canned beans – see the footnote below.

2. In a serving bowl combine the drained beans with the oil, vinegar, honey, lemon juice, parsley, artichokes and fresh or pickled asparagus. If using fresh asparagus, thinly slice on an angle and blanch for 2 minutes in boiling water, drain and refresh in cold water and add to the salad (it can also be eaten raw if your asparagus is super fresh). Check seasoning, adding salt, pepper and extra lemon juice if needed.

Cooking dried cannellini beans

Use ½ cup dried cannellini beans to replace the canned beans. Soak the beans overnight in cold water. Drain and rinse well, then place in a large saucepan and cover with fresh water. Add a bay leaf and a generous drizzle of olive oil. Simmer for 40–50 minutes until the beans are meltingly soft. Remove from the heat, add ½ teaspoon salt and cool in the cooking liquid. Drain before using.

Warm roasted cauliflower salad and zesty yoghurt dressing

Serves 4–6 as a side

This is a warm layered salad with a base of creamy, tart yoghurt, topped with sweet roasted cauliflower and salty chickpeas, and extra flavour and texture from fresh herbs and sliced almonds. It makes a wonderful centrepiece to the dinner table, served alongside pan-fried fish or slow-cooked lamb.

1 whole cauliflower (about 800g) 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp ground cumin ½ tsp turmeric powder ½ tsp salt Cracked pepper 400g can chickpeas or 1½ cups homecooked, well drained Handful of chopped mint and/or parsley 3 Tbsp sliced almonds, toasted

Zesty yoghurt dressing

½ cup (125ml) natural unsweetened yoghurt ½ lemon, zest and juice of (1–2 Tbsp juice) 1–2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (optional) 1 Tbsp olive oil Pinch of salt

1. Preheat the oven to 190C (fan 170C).

2. Chop the cauliflower into bite-sized florets and place on a large baking tray. Add the olive oil, spices and seasoning, and mix well to combine. Spread out the cauliflower in a single layer so that it cooks evenly and roast for 10 minutes.

3. Remove the tray from the oven, add the chickpeas, and use a metal spatula to flip and muddle with the cauliflower. Roast for a further 10–15 minutes until nicely golden around the edges and the cauliflower is just tender – don't overcook, or the cauliflower will be mushy. Cool a little.

4. Combine the dressing ingredients in the base of a large salad bowl. Spoon over the warm cauliflower and chickpeas. Scatter with herbs and toasted almonds and serve. Toss to gently combine at the table.

5. This salad can be made a few hours ahead of time and kept covered at room temperature until ready to serve (although it will no longer be a warm salad).

Spring greens & feta filo pie (or parcels)

Serves 4

A simple spanakopita-inspired pie (or filo parcels) to use all those sprightly spring greens, with a heavy dose of fresh herbs and complemented with salty feta. I generally use silverbeet as the main green component in this pie because it grows abundantly in the garden and goes much further than spinach when cooked. However, you can also use frozen spinach.

4 Tbsp olive oil 1 leek (about 250g), washed and finely sliced 500g leafy greens – silverbeet, beetroot greens, spinach Pinch of salt Handful of fresh herbs – oregano, thyme, rosemary, parsley, dill - chopped 200g feta, crumbled 1 free-range egg, beaten Generous twist of cracked pepper 60g butter 12 sheets filo pastry

1. Preheat the oven to 190C (fan 170C).

2. Heat a large frying pan over a moderate heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and the leek and saute for 5 minutes to soften.

3. Wash and roughly chop the greens, stalks included. Add to the pan with the salt. Cover, and cook for 5–6 minutes until the greens have wilted – the water remaining on the leaves from washing will be enough to steam the greens. Remove the lid and continue cooking, stirring constantly, until any excess cooking liquid has evaporated (turn up the heat if needed). Tip on to a plate to cool a little.

4. In a bowl combine the chopped herbs, feta, egg and cracked pepper.

5. Fold through the warm greens mixture.

6. In a small saucepan, melt together the butter and remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Use a pastry brush to grease a shallow roasting dish with the butter mixture. Unroll the filo pastry and arrange 2 sheets in the dish, brush with the butter mixture, then repeat this layer twice more – with 6 sheets of filo used.

7. Spread the greens mixture evenly over the filo, leaving a 4cm border.

8. Arrange another 2 sheets of filo on top, brushing with the melted butter mixture, and repeat this filo layer twice more. A total of 12 sheets of filo have now been used. Fold over the edges to encase the mixture and drizzle any remaining butter mixture over the pie.

9. Bake for 30–35 minutes until the pastry is golden. Cut into wedges and serve hot or cold.

10. The filling above can be used to make filo parcels as follows. Lay 2 sheets of filo on the bench, with a short side closest to you. Brush generously with the butter mixture. Spoon a heaped tablespoon of the greens mixture on to the bottom left corner of the pastry. Fold over the long edge in half from right to left to cover the mixture. Brush the pastry again with butter. Fold the bottom left corner over at an angle to meet the folded edge, making a triangle shape. Continue to fold left to right in this triangle shape until the pastry is all used up. Place on to a baking tray, brush again, and scatter with sesame seeds. Repeat with the remaining filo sheets and filling. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden.

Leftover filo pastry

This recipe uses about half a packet of filo pastry. Unused filo pastry can be returned to the packet, well-sealed and stored in the fridge for up to a week, or frozen for a month.

Recipes extracted from The Homemade Table: Seasonal Recipes, Preserves and Sourdough by Nicola Galloway, published by Potton & Burton, RRP $59.99. Photography by Nicola Galloway