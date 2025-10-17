Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

From Outlander to The Ridge: Lauren Lyle shines in dark NZ psychological thriller

Joanna Wane
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·Canvas·
10 mins to read

Scottish actor Lauren Lyle plays an opiate addict seeking justice for her sister. Video/ Supplied

The Scottish actor and one-time Kiwi on drug addiction, risk taking and female rage.

In the opening scenes of twisted psychological thriller The Ridge, a man with multiple stab wounds wakes up on the operating table when a knife is pulled out of his belly.

A drug lord targeted in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save