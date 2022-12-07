The first three episodes of the six-part documentary series will drop on Netflix on December 8th. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is set to drop its first three episodes tonight but there are some key faces we will not see on screen.

The Daily Mail has reported that ahead of the docuseries which promises interviews with “friends and family” the couple’s most famous celebrity friends – and their families – have decided not to appear in the show.

Titled Harry & Meghan, the six-episode show – which will be released in two parts with three episodes tonight and three on December 15 – will not include interviews from Sir Elton John, Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Prince Harry’s ‘surrogate Dad’, the music producer David Foster.

Sir Elton John’s lack of participation may come as a surprise to some as he was a close personal friend of Princess Diana and has frequently defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple has even gone on family holidays with the beloved singer and his husband David Furnish.

Sir Elton John and Prince Harry have been longtime friends. Photo / Getty Images

Another surprise is Vogue editor, Enninful, who secured Meghan as a guest editor for the September 2019 issue. He has also spoken out about the media treatment of the couple claiming they had been “unfairly” criticised after Megxit.

Meanwhile, Harry’s ‘surrogate dad’, Foster will not appear in the docuseries despite his close relationship with the couple. When Harry and Meghan left the Royal family, Foster was the one who Harry appeared to lean on as he helped them set up a temporary home in Canada before settling in Montecito, California.

The news outlet has also reported Oprah – who was suspected to be included – will not appear in the series and neither will the couple’s close friends, Barack and Michelle Obama.

The couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview. Photo / Supplied

As for any Royal family members who could have potentially spoken in the series, the couple are still close with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, but the news outlet reported that it has been confirmed she will not be seen in the docuseries.

Another friend of the couple who has reportedly skipped an appearance in the docuseries is their preferred journalist, Omid Scobie.

Scobie has frequently defended the couple since their decision to resign from royal duties and has become a close friend of Meghan’s.

Daily Mail has also reported the explosive series that is set to send shockwaves through the world and the Royal family will not include interviews with Guy Pelly – one of Harry’s oldest friends.

Despite being close friends the Obamas will reportedly not appear in the docuseries. Photo / Getty Images

As well as, Vanity Fair editor and royal biographer Tina Brown – who released The Palace Papers earlier this year – and defended Meghan when claims suggested she “split up” Prince William and Harry.

“The common wisdom is Meghan broke up the brothers. That’s unfair...she reinforced it, the situation reinforced that problem.” Brown said while appearing on ITV’s Lorraine today in May.

The news outlet have also noted King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Sarah, the Duchess of York – who has rarely turned down a tell-all TV special – will not feature.

With Harry’s family not featuring in the docuseries and Meghan’s infamously rocky relationship with her father and half-sibling, Samantha Markle, it’s likely the only immediate family to comment could be her mother, Doria Ragland.

However, an appearance from Ragland has not been confirmed by the streaming giant.

The first three epsiodes of Harry and Meghan are due to air on Netflix tonight.