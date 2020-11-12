French school asks parents to stop throwing children over the fence when they're late

This is most definitely not how it's done. Photo / La Provence

Today, in news we didn't expect to write, a French school has asked parents to stop throwing their children over the fence when they're running late for school.

Trillade Primary School, in Avignon, has asked parents to stop throwing their kids over the 1.8m-high fence to get them to school.

The school put up signs to try to stop parents from tossing the children over the fence and gate.

The sign warns of the danger of throwing a child over the fence.

"Attention: Danger!" the sign reads.

Photo / La Provence

"I do not throw my children over the gate. Instead, I return at 10am or 3pm when the gate reopens."

According to local news outlet La Provence, the school head teacher, Sanaa Meziane, said they are tired of dealing with "irresponsible" parents who arrive late and throw their children over the fence into school.

"It hasn't happened that many times, but as little as it happened, we preferred to get ahead of it," she said.

"Parents who arrived after the bell were literally throwing their children."