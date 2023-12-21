Frank Green customers says the company's popular water bottles and keep cups are taking “weeks” to arrive and there is a lack of communication about the delays.

Popular drink bottle brand Frank Green has left customers less than impressed as its Christmas orders are facing lengthy delays.

According to news.com.au, the brand’s social media sites have been overwhelmed with complaints from customers waiting for their Christmas gifts to arrive.

They’ve complained about their water bottles and keep cups taking “weeks” to arrive and a lack of communication from staff over the delays, which Frank Green has attributed to “the large volume of orders” it has received.

A Frank Green spokesperson told the outlet that staff were “doing everything we can” to get orders sent out in time for Christmas.

One customer, who wished to remain anonymous, told news.com.au that their order for monogrammed products, placed on December 8, was placed long before the company’s deadline of midday on December 12.

She said she contacted the company over email and received a “copy and paste” automatic response promising a reply within five business days.

“Had I known about these issues, I wouldn’t have purchased two Christmas gifts and it’s fair to expect that Frank Green should have been transparent about the delays and the subsequent failure to supply the products by Christmas that were already apparent,” she told the outlet.

She requested a refund and referred the issue to Consumer Affairs Victoria and the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC), informing the company of this over Instagram DM.

The customer then received a response asking why she had made the referrals and providing a personal email address and number.

Other shoppers shared similar stories in the comments on Frank Green’s social media pages, pointing out that despite the delays, the company was still encouraging people to place orders online.

“I have messaged and commented and still have had no replies from you, this is beyond a joke! My order was placed before the cut-off and have no shipping updates! When will this be sent?” one commented.

Others pointed out that Christmas is less than a week away, but the company is still encouraging people to order before a certain date to get their product by December 25 - and fumed over “the audacity”. One wrote that they had placed an order on November 29 and were still waiting.

And parents noted they’d have to explain to their kids why they wouldn’t be getting their coveted Frank Green water bottle for Christmas.

Whatever you do, do NOT order from The White Fox Boutique. My order from 19th November hasn't even been processed yet. It's a coupla hoodies ffs. JOKERS. — Yasmin (@yasminathers) December 6, 2023

It comes after fast fashion giant White Fox has been slammed online by fuming customers who say they have waited up to two months for their online orders to be delivered.

White Fox, which is owned by Aussie couple Georgia and Daniel Contos, has come under fire for being “the most hated brand on the planet right now” after huge delays and “poor customer service” in the run-up to Christmas rubbed people the wrong way.

What’s more, hundreds of customers have turned to social media to reveal the “sub-par” responses the clothing brand provided when they asked how long they would be waiting for their orders to arrive.



