Hundreds of customers have turned to social media to reveal the “sub-par” responses the clothing brand provided when they asked how long they would be waiting for their orders to arrive. Photo / 123rf

White Fox has is being slammed online by fuming customers who say they have waited up to two months for their online orders to be delivered.

The fast fashion giant, which is owned by Aussie couple Georgia and Daniel Contos, has come under fire for being “the most hated brand on the planet right now” after huge delays and “poor customer service” in the run-up to Christmas rubbed people the wrong way.

What’s more, hundreds of customers have turned to social media to reveal the “sub-par” responses the clothing brand provided when they asked how long they would be waiting for their orders to arrive.

UK-based customer Chelsea Reeves told the Daily Mail she paid for a three to five-day express delivery - however, she had been waiting over a month for two hoodies.

“I’m extremely disappointed, because waiting a month for a company that has massively gone viral is disappointing,” she said.

The 21-year-old bought the sweaters for loved ones as Christmas presents - making the late delivery times even more upsetting.

“You shouldn’t ship out of the country if you can’t stick to the timeframes they make us pay for. [I received] no email for [delayed] deliveries [and there were no] discounts offered - it’s poor service,” she said.

“It will be even more disappointing if they don’t fit correctly or the quality isn’t up to standard. I think you expect better from a company growing as much as they are.”

The unhappy shopper became even more annoyed when the brand’s social media team asked her to “Allow some extra time for dispatch in our busy sale period!” as she ordered on November 19.

Kiwi shopper Leah, who bought clothes from White Fox for her daughter, had a different bone to pick with the fast fashion brand.

“I’m not the hugest White Fox fan, but not so much for the delivery times as the sizing!” she told The Herald.

Whatever you do, do NOT order from The White Fox Boutique. My order from 19th November hasn't even been processed yet. It's a coupla hoodies ffs. JOKERS. — Yasmin (@yasminathers) December 6, 2023

“I ordered an XS/S on November 21 and it arrived on December 12, so three weeks. Which at this time of year seemed fine, but when I opened it, my issue [was that] it’s about a size 16 as opposed to what their size guide indicates as 6/8″, she said.

Georgia Contos, the director and founder of the clothing company, told the Daily Mail she has all hands on deck to get orders out as quickly as possible.

“The team is currently working seven days per week and extended hours. Including myself and Daniel assisting in the warehouse,” she said. “Currently, we are dispatching over 20,000-25,000 orders per day.”

She revealed that they were receiving 5000 customer enquiries per day about delayed packages.

“We did prepare for these sales, ramping up both staff in our warehouse and additional resources in customer service,” she said.

“Unfortunately, even with all of this preparation, we still exceeded three times our sales targets.”

She went on to say that she is very sorry about the delays and understands it is a frustrating time to have issues during the countdown to Christmas, “which is why the whole team across all departments are assisting in getting the orders out”.

“These are huge numbers for any Australian-based business and we are going through a huge amount of growth at the moment.”