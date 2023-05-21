The former PM will soon be a father of three under 5 after his wife Carrie announced they are expecting another baby in the coming month. Photo / AP

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is about to become a father for the eighth time.

Johnson – who left Downing Street in September last year – and his wife, Carrie, announced the exciting news with a simple post on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing the news with her 68,400 followers, Carrie wrote: “New team member arriving in just a few weeks. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one. “Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming … She soon will!”

Alongside the post she shared two images, one taken from the back showing her holding the hands of her two young children, Wilf, 3, and Romy, 2, while the second photo showed one of her children placing their hand over Carrie’s growing belly.

This is Johnson and Carrie’s third child together since they married in 2021, however, Boris also shares four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and at least one other following an affair he had with art consultant, Helen Macintyre in 2009.

Wheeler and Johnson separated in 2018 after 25 years of marriage and share four children together, Lara Lettice, 27; Milo Arthur, 25; Cassia Peaches, 23; and Theodore Apollo, 21.

It is believed Johnson was the first prime minister to divorce while in office in recent times and subsequently, the first to marry while in office in nearly 200 years.

Elsewhere, Johnson shares another child, Stephanie, with Macintyre – the Independent reports he may have also fathered a second child with her, however neither party has confirmed the rumours.

Johnson with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2015. Photo / AP

Following their affair in 2009 – which took place while Boris was Mayor of London - the Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know he had become a father again.

The court said: “The core information in this story, namely that the father had an adulterous affair with the mother, deceiving both his wife and the mother’s partner and that the claimant, born about nine months later, was likely to be the father’s child, was a public interest matter which the electorate was entitled to know when considering his fitness for high public office.”

Johnson rarely makes public comments regarding his family life and while campaigning in 2019 he told LBC radio presenter Nick Ferrari he declined to share how many children he has and whether he is “fully involved” in their lives.

“I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election,” he said, “I’m not therefore going to comment on them.”