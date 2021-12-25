Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key pens a letter to his 25-year-old self

6 minutes to read
Sir John Key. Photo / The Daily Post Photograph by Andrew Warner.

Sir John Key. Photo / The Daily Post Photograph by Andrew Warner.

NZ Herald
By:

Does wisdom really come with age? Lillie Rohan asked six New Zealand high achievers to write a letter to their 25-year-old self. Today, former Prime Minister Sir John Key.

Recently, I was sitting at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.