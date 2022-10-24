‘Forget you trashed the Royal Family?’: TV host slams Meghan Markle over Queen tribute

Meghan Markle was blasted by British TV host Nana Akua after she expressed "deep gratitude to have been able to get to know" the Queen. Video / GB News

British TV host Nana Akua has unloaded on Meghan Markle after the royal expressed “deep gratitude to have been able to get to know” Queen Elizabeth II.

In an interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the late monarch. She praised Her Majesty and shared the honour she felt being able to know her.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his [Prince Harry] grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts,” Markle told the publication.

“Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

Meghan Markle and Her Majesty at an event in 2018. Photo / AP

Markle was also asked if she had any thoughts about her relationship with the Queen following her passing.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate,” she said.

“And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

During Sunday’s episode of Nana Akua, available to stream on Flash, the GB News presenter criticised Markle.

“So we should forget that you trashed the Royal Family on Oprah by putting it out there that someone in the Royal Family was a racist?” the broadcaster said.

“And if my memory serves me correctly I believe the Queen’s extremely polite and measured response to that was that ‘recollections may vary’.

“Meghan talks about how her California friends gathered around her after that ghastly interview.

“She said, ‘it’s like they knew exactly what I needed to feel in that moment. It meant and still means so very much to me, the power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated.’

“Shame you didn’t relate that to your own family and in fact, your own sister.”

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed the trials of living with the Royal Family. Photo / Supplied

The commentator then reflected on the Duchess’ claims that the “public have misconceptions about her”.

“Look, you keep going out with a load of claptrap. I could give you a few reminders, but it’ll take too long,” she said.

“Okay. Remember the one about not being a prince? Or what about the Lion King one, the rejoicing in the streets.

“And what about the Sussex survivors club? They can’t all be making it up.”

Akua discussed Markle’s decision that she was done with acting.

“Thank God. It was bad enough the first time,” she said.

Viewers were left divided over the TV host’s rant.

“[Meghan] got to know the queen as well as I did when I passed the Palace once on the number 7 bus [sic],” one person tweeted.

“Me too and I was closer, I did the Buckingham Palace tour 10 years ago,” another replied.

“Absolutely lovely. Lady! Speaks the truth and so funny!” a third person agreed.

However, one viewer quipped: “Nana’s back on her favourite topic again.”

“Why are you so angry about something that doesn’t matter,” one user questioned.

