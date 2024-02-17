Caramelised onion and chickpea flatbreads. Photo / Kelsi Boocock

Taking inspiration from her travels and cuisines from around the world, Kiwi food influencer Kelsi Boocock shares three healthy recipes from her new book, Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-Based Recipes From Around The Globe.

Caramelised onion and chickpea flatbreads

Serves 4

We ate so many flatbreads in Egypt — a lot of them served with chickpeas or hummus. Once we returned home I had this idea to combine spiced chickpeas, caramelised onion and flatbread and the outcome was pure heaven.

Bread

2½ cups plain or gluten-free flour

1½ cups lukewarm water

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

Topping

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp maple syrup

200g can chickpeas, drained and washed

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp dried mixed herbs

Salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C and line a baking tray with baking paper. In a bowl combine all the bread ingredients, mix well and set aside. In a small pan, heat the oil over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for around 10 minutes until soft. Add in the maple syrup and cook for a further 2–3 minutes. Set aside. In a bowl combine the chickpeas, paprika and garlic powder. Toss to coat. Pour the bread mixture onto the baking tray and use your wet fingers to spread out into one large flatbread. Top with the spiced chickpeas, caramelised onion, dried mixed herbs and a little salt. Bake in the middle of the oven for 20 minutes, then move to the top of the oven for 5 minutes so the chickpeas can brown slightly. Remove from the oven and slice into pieces.

Gado gado salad. Photo / Kelsi Boocock

Gado gado-style salad

Serves 2

We’ve been visiting Indonesia almost every year for as long as I can remember. Actually, the first time I ever had tofu was in Indonesia. Over time, Gado gado has become one of my favourite Indonesian dishes. This is my adaptation, super crunchy, sweet and nutty, the combination of potatoes, tofu and peanut sauce is delicious.

4 medium potatoes, chopped

Salt and pepper

Drizzle of olive oil

300g tofu, cut into cubes

1 Tbsp gluten-free soy sauce or tamari

1 Tbsp honey or maple syrup

½ cup chopped red cabbage

1 cos lettuce, chopped

1 carrot, thinly sliced

50g green beans, sliced in half

½ cucumber, thinly sliced

2 spring onions, sliced

1 small red chilli, diced

Creamy peanut dressing

⅓ cup smooth peanut butter

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp gluten-free soy sauce

1 Tbsp honey

2cm piece ginger, grated

1 clove garlic, crushed

1–2 Tbsp water to thin

Mix together all of the ingredients.

Method

To make the creamy peanut dressing: Mix together all of the ingredients and set aside until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Arrange the potatoes on the tray and sprinkle with salt, pepper and olive oil. Bake for 30 minutes until golden, tossing halfway through. Add the tofu to a pot with the soy sauce and honey. Cook over a medium heat for 5–10 minutes until golden. Arrange the cabbage, lettuce, carrot, green beans, cucumber, spring onions and chilli in two serving bowls. Top with the potatoes and cooked tofu and drizzle generously with the peanut dressing.

Hot tip Leftover cooked potatoes work really well in this recipe.

Pink pasta. Photo / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

Pink pasta

Serves 2

Italy is one of my favourite European countries. I end up eating my way through every city. So much of their food is super fresh and vibrant. In Venice, we had this great beetroot pasta dish which I thought was such a fun idea. Turns out it only takes about 15 minutes to whip together. I love to top it with feta and pistachios for even more colour!

180g pasta of choice, gluten-free optional

1 large beetroot, quartered

¾ cup cashews, or sunflower seeds for nutfree, soaked overnight or for 10 minutes in boiling water

¼ cup plant milk

½ cup vegetable stock

2 cloves garlic

½ tsp salt

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Handful of torn basil

To serve

Plant-based feta

Pistachios, leave out if nut-free

Sprig of basil

Method

Precook your pasta according to packet instructions. Steam the beetroot until tender. Add to a blender along with the cashews, milk, vegetable stock, garlic, salt and lemon juice. Blend until smooth. Pour the beetroot sauce over the pasta, add the torn basil and toss to combine. Top with feta and pistachios. Garnish with a whole sprig of basil.

Raspberry granola cups. Photo / Natasha Meys of Tastefully Tash

Raspberry granola cups

Serves 6-8

As I am so often travelling and generally just busy, I find it really handy to have healthy on-the-go snacks. These Raspberry granola cups make a great afternoon snack or even breakfast. The chia berry filling is nice and tangy and the chocolate topping adds some smoothness.

Base

2 cups muesli or granola, nut-free and gluten-free optional

2 Tbsp coconut oil

2 Tbsp maple syrup

Filling

1 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

1 Tbsp chia seeds

2 Tbsp water

Topping

50g dark vegan chocolate

1 Tbsp coconut oil

Method

Place the muesli in a food processor and blend until fine. Add the coconut oil and maple syrup and process again until the mixture holds together. Scoop evenly into 6-8 lined muffin tin holes and place in the fridge to set. Make the filling by combining the raspberries and chia seeds in a pot with the water over medium heat. Mix well until it begins to thicken and the raspberries have turned into a paste. Scoop on top of the muesli base and place back in the fridge. Melt the chocolate and coconut oil in a bowl over a pot of boiling water and pour on top of the raspberry filling. Place in the fridge to set for 1 hour.

From Healthy Kelsi Travel Kitchen: Plant-based recipes from around the globe by Kelsi Boocock, RRP $49.99, published by Bateman Books.