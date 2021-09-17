Voyager 2021 media awards
Food in a Minute: Allyson Gofton's legacy of Kiwi dinner winners

11 minutes to read
For 13 years Allyson Gofton beamed into our homes teaching us how to make good Kiwi tucker in a flash. Video / Supplied

For more than a decade, she beamed into our living rooms every night, teaching us how to make good Kiwi tucker in a flash. Twenty-five years on, Allyson Gofton talks to the Herald about her

"Air-fryers are a Hospice Shop donation in the making," Allyson Gofton tells me from her home in Cambridge. Borrowing an "enormous" unit from her builder, she's spent all weekend putting it through its paces: "I've chippied, casseroled, stewed, baked, you name it – I've done it. Don't buy it. Get a wok, bank the change."

Not quite a minute into our conversation and I've got my first hot tip from Gofton, who this month is reflecting on 25 years of the little show that made her a household name.

You may recall only the cacophony of jazzy saxophones that interrupted your episode of The Simpsons, or you may be one of the diehard fans who approached Gofton at a Food in a Minute event, your well-loved recipe leaflets in hand - whatever your level of interest, for 13 years the food writer and chef beamed into our living rooms ahead of Holmes each night to show us what could be whipped up for dinner with a can of Watties and Gofton's genius.

And there was a lot: Tuscan lamb shanks that left butchers around the country sold out of the cut, that legendary Pom Pom Pie, marinaras and macaronis, sausages – curried, devilled, casseroled – stir-fries and soups, all featuring a Watties product. It was advertising but not as we knew it. Conceived by Mike O'Sullivan and pitched as Allyson's Minute, Gofton was approached while she was in a PR role to help shop the idea about: "I said, 'Yeah, we'll see if we can find a million dollars'."

A deal was done with Watties that saw Gofton - who had previously been CEO of the New Zealand Nutritional Foundation - taking one week out in six from her job to write recipes and front the segment. "I worked all night and weekends to write for Next magazine and do the food for Food in a Minute. And on the weekends [Gofton's husband] Warwick would wash the dishes for me as I cooked my way through cans of tomato soup or sauces or whatever."

Looking back, Gofton says she felt a big responsibility for every recipe she created. "I held inside of me, I don't know if it's a great weight, but I felt very responsible when I created a recipe, that it wasn't just a recipe. That it was something that had to be achieved within the home, fit in that budget, used the Watties product wisely. It had to be a very useful idea – something modern with a twist. I felt that very heavily. I couldn't put out recipes that wouldn't be of value. It was information. It was hopefully a little bit of culinary instruction. The first recipe included showing viewers how to take the skin from a chicken, to lower the fat content."

And always at the front of her mind was a woman by the name of Mrs Hastings (the name was inspired by the town where Watties products were made at the time). She was the middle-New Zealand home cook of the 1990s. "We kept her in our minds, all the time. The home cook in those days was the woman," recalls Gofton. "We were all sitting down to have dinner and watch the news and Paul Holmes at six o'clock."

As we ate our way through that decade and entered the new millennium, things were changing, but the need to put nutritious, affordable food on the table remained.

