Five warning signs of a heart attack, according to cardiologists

By Teddy Amenabar
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Heart attacks occur when blood flow to the heart stops or slows, often because a plaque rupture causes a blood clot that blocks a coronary artery. Photo / Getty Images

Most people who have a heart attack will feel a tight, squeezing or aching chest pain, experts say. But not all heart attacks are the same, and there are other warning signs people don’t typically think of.

One night, Lindsay Shanks sat up in bed and felt a sharp

