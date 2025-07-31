Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scientists create a new online calculator that reveals your heart’s age and your risk of heart disease

By Gretchen Reynolds
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

A new online calculator estimates your heart’s biological age using health data such as blood pressure and cholesterol. Photo / 123RF

A new online calculator estimates your heart’s biological age using health data such as blood pressure and cholesterol. Photo / 123RF

Is your heart older than you are?

A free, newly developed online calculator may be able to tell you, according to a large-scale study of heart health published Wednesday in JAMA Cardiology. Based on the most current equations about risks for cardiovascular disease, the calculator uses answers to a few

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save