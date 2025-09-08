Advertisement
Five things to do when a friend won’t stop complaining

By Lesley Alderman
When a friend turns into an irritating grumbler, you are faced with a dilemma. Photo / Getty Images

Complaining can foster kinship and establish common ground, but when it becomes excessive, it can annoy listeners and wreck relationships.

There’s complaining. And then there’s complaining.

In its more benign form, complaining between friends can feel beneficial. Light grousing about a mutual foe, for example, can cultivate camaraderie. Grumbling about

