‘Grey rocking’ is a way to deal with difficult people. Here’s how it works

By Kathleen Felton
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

'Grey rocking' is a communication tool that involves being less engaged during emotionally toxic interactions. Photo / 123rf

Offering calm, disengaged responses might quell conflict in some situations, but it’s not a long-term strategy, experts say.

Claudio Abilio had hoped to move on after ending a relationship she described as toxic and emotionally abusive. But continued interactions – for various reasons – became fraught with tension and drama,

