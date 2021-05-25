Website of the Year
The five items every Kiwi needs in their wardrobe

7 minutes to read
Jenni Mortimer
By:

Lifestyle Editor

Several years ago during a closet clear out, I was struck with a deep sense of guilt as item after item of fast fashion clothing was piled into a bag, destined for a charity shop.

