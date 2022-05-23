Queen Elizabeth has attended her first royal engagement on wheels. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen has attended her first royal engagement on wheels.

Her Majesty attended the Chelsea Flower Show this week for a royal preview before the official opening but she didn't turn heads because of her striking fuchsia coat.

The Daily Mail has reported the Queen was all smiles as she arrived in a luxury buggy after a last-minute decision was made for her to attend the event.

It's the first time in almost a decade that the Queen has been seen arriving at a public royal engagement in a buggy with a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman telling the Daily Mail "adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort".

The four-seater buggy which has been dubbed the "Rolls Royce" of premium golf carts, cost £62,000 ($120,000) and was built by Danish manufacturer Daria. It includes recliner cream-leather seats, as well as a mini fridge, and features a 10.1inch tablet style screen next to the steering wheel to offer maps and weather updates.

The Queen was all smiles as she arrived at the royal engagement in a luxury buggy. Photo / Getty Images

Her Majesty was accompanied by Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Princess Beatrice and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It comes after the Palace released a new rule for the 96-year-old royal who has been suffering from mobility issues since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April last year.

While she's still mentally alert and continuing to carry out virtual engagements, it's now understood the Palace will no longer announce whether she will attend an event in person until the day. It will instead be assumed that Prince Charles, 73, will take her place as he has been doing for quite some time.

The Queen's inner circle and close family members have rallied around her, with her daughter Anne and daughters-in-law Camilla and Sophie keeping a close eye on her.

Disgraced Prince Andrew remains her favourite and a regular visitor, while the Queen increasingly turns to Charles to represent her.

It remains to be seen how many Jubilee events the Queen will be able to attend.