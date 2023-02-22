South Park brutally rips Meghan and Harry in the episode 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour'. Photo / Comedy Central

Meghan Markle’s relationship with Michelle Obama has been targeted in a subtle – but brutal – moment in South Park’s episode about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The controversial cartoon series made global headlines recently with its extremely unflattering depiction of a fictional “Prince and Princess of Canada”. While they were not explicitly named as Harry and Meghan, they were seen on a worldwide “Privacy Tour” releasing a memoir titled WAAAGH (a play on Spare) and bear an uncanny resemblance to the royal couple – leaving little room for any doubt.

South Park's Princess of Canada versus Meghan Markle at The Trooping of the Colour in 2018. Photos / Instagram & Getty Images

In the episode, the Prince and Princess employ a brand management agency to help them with a PR overhaul, in a scene where viewers get a glimpse of the Princess’ profile.

The on-screen royal is described as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer” and “victim” – while her interests are listed as “yoga, calligraphy, cuisine, writing, lifestyle, acting, blogging and feminism” – as well as a “lawyer pretending” and “First Lady botherer”.

The latter is a reference to Meghan’s former role on US legal drama Suits, along with a very unflattering portrayal of her well-publicised friendship with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Harry has long been friends with her husband, former US president Barack Obama, and it was widely reported that the two couples had grown closer following his marriage to Meghan.

In an Instagram post in 2019, Michelle even gushed over “thoughtful leader” Meghan.

“Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal, a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mould and making our world better for it,” she wrote, alongside an image of Meghan on her and Harry’s official tour of South Africa in 2019.

“Whether meeting with our @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many.”

That same year, Meghan interviewed Michelle as part of her special guest-edited edition of British Vogue, calling the “down-to-earth” former First Lady “endearingly frank”.

However, in Tom Bower’s explosive book – Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors – the author claimed that Michelle was “alarmed” by Meghan’s attitude during their first meeting at a book event in 2018.

“The Duchess,” Bower wrote, “appears not to have appreciated how much the Obamas admired the Queen. Meghan’s attitude alarmed Michelle. Her advice to Meghan was delivered in public.”

The advice he referred to was from a 2018 interview with Good Housekeeping, in which Michelle was asked what her advice would be for the then-newest member of the royal family.

“‘Take some time,’” she responded. “‘And don’t be in a hurry to do anything.’”

Then-US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 2009. Photo / Getty Images

She then added: “Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt she’d have a life like this; no deal, the pressure you feel can sometimes feel like a lot … What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that, and I think Meghan can maximise her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally.”

Following Meghan and Harry’s explosive 2021 Oprah interview, Michelle pointed out that she personally chooses to focus on “service” in what was widely considered to be a subtle criticism of the Sussexes.

In the segment on NBC, Michelle was asked what she thought of Meghan’s comments to Oprah.

“Public service, it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight and most people don’t understand it, nor should they. The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us. In public service, it’s about the people that we serve,” she replied diplomatically.

Meanwhile, Meghan has reportedly been “upset for days” over the blistering South Park episode, with reports the couple have even “turned on each other” amid their recent wave of negative publicity.