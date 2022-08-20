Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Finding Parris Goebel: The dancer who collabed with Rihanna and JLo is ready for her brightest spotlight yet

10 minutes to read
Parris Goebel photographed for the launch cover of Reset, the Herald on Sunday's new lifestyle magazine. Photo / Apela Bell

Parris Goebel photographed for the launch cover of Reset, the Herald on Sunday's new lifestyle magazine. Photo / Apela Bell

Kim Knight
By
Kim Knight

Senior Writer

She choregraphed Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl show, is up for her third Emmy for her work with Rihanna and is a new face of Nike. Parris Goebel is a global phenomenon but watch this space

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.