Feta-fried eggs recipe

By Dr. Linia Patel
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Start your day with this feta fried eggs recipe. Photo / Claire Winfield

Renowned nutrition expert Dr Linia Patel shares this viral recipe from her new book Food for Menopause.

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse. They contain 13 different essential vitamins and nutrients and are one of the greatest sources of choline available. Choline is an essential nutrient that we have to get from foods as our bodies don’t produce enough. It’s linked with good cognitive function, memory and attention. During menopause, as our oestrogen levels fall, we are prone to being deficient in choline.

Feta fried eggs recipe

Preparation time 20 minutes

Vegetarian

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

1-2 tsp chipotle paste

4 spring onions (scallions), finely sliced

60g (½ cup) feta cheese, crumbled

2 medium eggs

2 small seeded flour tortillas

Large handful of fresh coriander (cilantro) leaves (optional)

Method

  1. Heat half the oil in a non-stick pan over a medium-high heat and fry ½–1 tsp of the chipotle paste and half of the spring onion with a pinch of sea salt for 1–2 minutes until softened.
  2. Add half the feta and let it cook, undisturbed, for 2 minutes, then crack one egg on top. Cook until the white is slightly crispy and the yolk starts to set, then season a little with salt and pepper and top with one of the tortillas. Flip over with a spatula and fry for a minute on the other side to toast the tortilla. Remove, drain briefly on kitchen towel, put onto a plate and garnish with coriander, if using.
  3. Repeat with the other half of the ingredients and serve.

Food for Menopause by Dr Linia Patel, $45, published by Murdoch Books.

