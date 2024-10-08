Start your day with this feta fried eggs recipe. Photo / Claire Winfield

Renowned nutrition expert Dr Linia Patel shares this viral recipe from her new book Food for Menopause.

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse. They contain 13 different essential vitamins and nutrients and are one of the greatest sources of choline available. Choline is an essential nutrient that we have to get from foods as our bodies don’t produce enough. It’s linked with good cognitive function, memory and attention. During menopause, as our oestrogen levels fall, we are prone to being deficient in choline.

Feta fried eggs recipe

Preparation time 20 minutes

Vegetarian