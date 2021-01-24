Fergie the Duchess of York opens up about mother-to-be Princess Eugiene

Sarah, Duchess of York thinks Princess Eugenie will be a very hands-on mother.
The 61-year-old Duchess has predicted that her 30-year-old daughter will be a "present" mother - just as she was with her own kids.
She shared: "Having not had my own mother around, I've always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers.
"She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does.
"Her work for the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for, to give everyone the chance to have a voice."
The Duchess - who also has Princess Beatrice, 32, with ex-husband Prince Andrew - is dedicating her new book, 'The Adventures of Charlie, Blue and Larry the Lamp Post', to her first grandchild.
She told Us Weekly: "I am bringing out one children's book a month for the next 12 months to create a lovely library for my grandchildren.
"I feel like the luckiest person ever when I can bring a smile to a child's face."
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank - who tied the knot back in 2018 - are set to welcome their first child together.
And the Duchess is excited to see both of her children enter the next phases of their lives.
She said: "Jack and Eugenie are certainly looking forward to sharing the new baby with the whole family.
"I have always been so close to my girls and it is such a joy to see them embarking on this next phase of their lives. We call ourselves the tripod and it's a real honour to see them grow."