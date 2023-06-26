The Duchess of York has recently undergone surgery for breast cancer. Photo / AP

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fergie, 63, was diagnosed after a routine mammogram and then underwent successful surgery, according to her spokesperson.

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of the disease in the UK and in New Zealand. Here, it’s the most common type of cancer to affect women, and the third most common cancer overall. According to the Ministry of Health, it accounts for more than 600 deaths per year.

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ reveals the disease is most treatable - and survivable - when it’s found early.

According to a survey carried out in 2020 by the charity, 16 per cent of New Zealand women under 45 have never checked their breasts, 21 per cent check at least once a month and 17 per cent check less than once a year.

If they do check, 37 per cent of them don’t know what they’re looking for.

The top reason for not checking is simply that women don’t know how.

So, here’s a quick guide on how to check your breasts at home and what to look for.

How to check yourself at home

The Breast Cancer Foundation says it’s important to “know your normal” when it comes to checking your breasts.

Get to know how they normally look and feel and check them often for any changes.

Those changes could be a lump, a thickened area, or anything that feels different from normal. Make it part of your monthly routine so you’ll quickly pick up on anything that’s changed.

You can either check while you’re in the shower, when you’re getting dressed in the morning, or when you’re lying in bed.

One way to check your breasts is to look at yourself in a mirror to see their shape, size and colour, and then raise your arms to look underneath your breasts.

Keep one arm raised above your head, and use your fingers to check the entire area from your collarbone to under your breast, first softly and then more firmly.

What to check for

When you check your breasts, you’re looking for any swelling or lumps in the breast, upper armpits or chest area that don’t move easily.

It’s important to know how your breasts feel at different times of the month, because the shape and feel of them can change around the time of your period. They can also change after menopause.

It’s important to note any changes you can see on your breasts, such as dimpling in the skin or a change in colour or shape. Check your nipples too for inversion, rash, crusting or discharge without squeezing the nipple.

If you’re concerned about anything you see, talk to your GP and don’t hesitate to get a second check or opinion if you continue to see changes. Pain is rarely a sign of breast cancer but you can check this with your GP too.

In New Zealand, women between 45 and 69 are eligible for a free mammogram every two years. The Breast Cancer Foundation recommends if you’re between 40 and 49, you should consider getting a yearly mammogram.

You can also get in touch with nurses who can give you free advice through the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ on 0800 226 8773 or breastnurse@bcf.org.nz.







