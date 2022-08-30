Make Dad's day with the perfect gifts, treats and experiences. Photos / Supplied

Last year we celebrated Father's Day in lockdown stuck at home, and with Covid-19 restrictions in place, we were limited to phone calls, snail mail and gifts from essential businesses only.

This year, not only can we spend time with our dads and granddads in person, there are a whole lot more options when it comes to finding his perfect Father's Day gift.

Whether you're planning some quality time with Dad or surprises in the mail, there are countless ways to make his day.

From treats to experiences to gifts for the dad who has it all, here's our round-up of the perfect presents for all the father figures in your life.

Eat

Treat him to his favourite snacks this Father's Day. Photos / Supplied

Wellington Chocolate Factory chocolate

You can't go wrong with a block of choccy - or three - on Father's Day - and Wellington Chocolate Factory makes these treats right here in New Zealand. Go for a classic dark block, or pick from flavours like espresso martini, salted caramel or Anzac cookie.

Fix & Fogg peanut butter

If you get Dad a couple of jars of Fix & Fogg for Father's Day, don't expect him to share it - and whether he likes it on toast or straight from the jar, it won't last long.

Four Saucemen spiced rum rib glaze

Next time Dad gets out the barbie, he can up his rib game with this Four Saucemen spiced rum glaze. Just in time to practice for the summer barbecue season.

Drink

Whether he's a whisky fan or a coffee snob, here's something for every dad's taste. Photos / Supplied

Lyre non-alcoholic Highland malt

Dry July may be well behind us, but if your dad is cutting down on alcohol or just isn't the biggest fan of booze, then Lyre has the answer. This alcohol-free version of a Highland malt is good as is or with soda and lemon.

Nespresso Ispirazione Italiana range

If he likes to start his day with a strong cuppa, he's probably already got a Nespresso machine on the bench at home. But why not treat him to a coffee with a little extra flavour? Nespresso's new Italian-inspired range will have him sipping on a maple and hazelnut cappuccino or a double espresso chai latte in no time.

Villa Maria pinot noir

You can't go wrong with a bottle of red wine - pop a bow on it or add it to a gift basket of his favourite treats and you're sorted.

Buy

Gifts for the techy dad, the kitchen whiz and the one who has everything. Photos / Supplied

Ironclad Dutch oven

Kiwi company Ironclad is famed for their cast iron pans - now they've produced a Dutch oven to add to the collection. One of the most versatile of all the pots and pans, it will be a welcome addition for the dad who likes to spend hours in the kitchen.

Bunnings gift card

It's an oldie but a goodie - rather than buying him a gift, let him loose in Bunnings and he can choose what he needs for himself.

Belkin wireless earbuds

Brighten up his commute or his home office with a pair of wireless earbuds. Dad is 100 per cent cooler than you now. What's that you say? He can't hear you.

Make

Whip up these sweet and savoury treats for Father's Day. Photos / Supplied

His favourite brekky

Who doesn't love waking up to their favourite breakfast in bed on a Sunday morning? Try this delicious breakfast bagel, a breakfast frittata, or if he's got a sweet tooth, these raspberry yoghurt pancakes.

Smoky tomato chutney

If Dad loves a good cheeseboard, he'll appreciate a home-made addition in the form of this tasty tomato chutney - you can find the recipe here.

Sweet treats

Everyone loves home baking, so why not get your culinary skills on and whip up his favourite sweet treat? Whether it's this Irish chocolate cake, these classic chocolate chip cookies or this tasty Snickers slice he'll appreciate anything made with love.

Do

Make his day with a road trip or a foodie experience. Photos / Supplied, 123rf

Whisky tasting

He can sip, swirl and taste the best of the bunch at a whiskey tasting - The Jefferson in Auckland, Poquito in Wellington and Whisky Galore in Christchurch are just a few that offer tasting experiences.

Pizza masterclass

If going out for dinner isn't his cup of tea, why not turn it into an activity? Book him in for a pizza masterclass and he can get his chef on while making his own signature Father's Day meal.

Classic NZ road trip

If Dad's love language is quality time, then why not spend a weekend together going on a classic Kiwi roadie? Include plenty of coffee and pie stops, a few "are we there yets" and you'll all be laughing.