Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fashion retailer Zara ads pulled after UK advertising watchdog deems models ‘unhealthily thin’

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Jenni Mortimer heads to Mecca Bourke Street to check out the store eight times the size of Mecca Queen Street.

The British advertising regulator has pulled two advertisements for fashion chain Zara.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that two models appeared to be “unhealthily thin” in images on the brand’s website.

In an ad for a blouse, the regulator found the model’s “protruding collarbones” were emphasised by the way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save