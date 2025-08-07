The Spanish retailer said both models had provided certificates of good health, in line with Britain’s regulatory recommendations.
Ads are required to be “prepared responsibly” in the UK, with a series of fashion brands facing complaints in the past year.
New Zealand does not have a similar standard for social responsibility.
Under the Advertising Standards Code, ads cannot “contain anything that is indecent,” or “condone dangerous, illegal or unsafe practices”.
However, concerns about social media’s impact on young people’s body image informed the Government’s newly proposed age-limit restrictions.
The ban will keep under-16s off social media in a bid to protect them from harmful content.