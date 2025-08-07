Jenni Mortimer heads to Mecca Bourke Street to check out the store eight times the size of Mecca Queen Street.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The British advertising regulator has pulled two advertisements for fashion chain Zara.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that two models appeared to be “unhealthily thin” in images on the brand’s website.

In an ad for a blouse, the regulator found the model’s “protruding collarbones” were emphasised by the way she had been styled and posed.

The other ad created a similar illusion of thinness, thanks to shadows on the model’s legs and the angling of her arms.

Zara removed the ads after the complaint, but denied that the images had been edited to alter the models’ appearance.