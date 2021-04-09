'Farewell, my beloved': World media reacts to death of Prince Philip

A woman picks up a newspaper with a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip on the front page at Leicester Square. Photo / AP

The news of Prince Philip's death has dominated the front pages of world newspapers.

The Duke of Edinburgh's death at Windsor Castle was announced late Friday night (NZT) and has sent Britain, and much of the Commonwealth, into a period of mourning ahead of his funeral next weekend.

The announcement at midday local time left several hours until the front pages of British newspapers were published.

Guardian front page, Saturday 10 April 2021: Prince Philip 1921-2021 pic.twitter.com/3zfIr8Trjo — The Guardian (@guardian) April 9, 2021

The Guardian

A close-up black and white portrait of the Prince was used on the paper's front page with the simple headline: "Prince Philip 1921-2021.

The Daily Mail

A colour image of the Queen looking at her husband Philip took up the whole front page of the Daily Mail.

The image was accompanied by the headline: "Queen's heartbreaking tribute to her husband of 73 tears Farewell, my beloved".

Readers were given a "historic 144-page issue" and a "magical souvenir magazine".

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021)'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AatjIH9wmc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 9, 2021

Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph had a simple front page, using an image of Prince Philip dressed in his naval attire.

Once again a simple headline was used: "HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021).

The back page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'HRH Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh (1921-2021)'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k6NGfxUv7Y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 9, 2021

A full-sized image of Prince Philip raising his bowler hat was used on the back page of the newspaper.

Good morning. Here's today's front page of the Herald https://t.co/eEH8m1plEu pic.twitter.com/wBJg3A7XeR — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) April 9, 2021

Sydney Morning Herald

Prince Philip's death took up half the front page of The Sydney Morning Herald, with the headline: "Queen's 'strength': Philip dies at 99".

The Daily Star

The image of Prince Philip raising his bowler hat was once again used, this time for the front page of the Daily Star.

"Her Rock" was used as a headline at the bottom of the page in bold purple letters.

Daily Star readers also got a souvenir pullout.

The Herald Sun

The Herald Sun in Australia paid tribute to Prince Philip with the headline "Duke dead at 99".

Daily Mirror

"Goodbye, my beloved" was the headline used for the Daily Mirror's front page.

The simple headline was accompanied by an image of the Queen and her husband looking at each other.

The front (and back) pages of tomorrow's The West Australian -- which comes with a 16-page special souvenir wrap on the life of Prince Philip #RIPDukeofEdinburgh #PrincePhilip pic.twitter.com/0eKgOlv4GI — Anthony De Ceglie (@AnthDeCeglie) April 9, 2021

The West Australian

An image of Prince Philip and the Queen on their wedding day made up the front page of The West Australian.

"A life of service" was the front-page headline.

The Independent

The Independent paid tribute to the Duke with a black and white image of Philip in his younger years.

The Daily Express

The Daily Express called the Prince an "extraordinary man", and said they join his wife in mourning.

A simple portrait of Philip in his naval attire was used as the image on the front page.

The Sun

The Sun had a wraparound cover, and a headline message for the Queen: "We're all weeping with you, Ma'am."

Images of the couple on their wedding day and in their later years together are on the page.