Nigel Latta posted this picture from his November 2023 wedding to Natalie Flynn on Instagram to mark their first wedding anniversary.

Rowena Janes Post had one of the most liked tributes under the post, calling the news “very, very sad” and remembering Latta’s ability to balance heavy topics with moments of levity.

“That is very, very sad – a man who contributed so much to NZ. I saw him “perform” once in person, and his ability to get a serious message across, but with incredibly roll-on-the-floor laughter, was incredible. He will be greatly missed – but mostly by yourselves."

Karina Jane highlighted Latta’s dedication to bettering society as a whole, calling him “one of New Zealand’s most inspirational leaders of humanity”.

“Nigel, my respect for you and what you contributed to our small society is boundless. Judgment for all walks of life did not live in your heart, your strongest asset was your humble and sincere understanding of all and their struggles.

“You spent your life being a pioneer of encouraging others to better themselves, with a protective arm around shoulders. My heart is truly broken by the sad loss of one of our greatest.”

Kendra Hanley was one of numerous posters brought to tears by the news, beginning her tribute by saying: “Awww, this made me cry.

“What an amazing man Nigel was. So humble and kind, and I loved listening to him talk. He gave great advice when my kids were small, and many generations will benefit from his knowledge and wonderful sense of humour.”

Hanley also shared she had taken personal inspiration from the way Latta confronted his mortality. “About to start my own C journey, and I can only hope I face it all with as much courage as Nigel did.”

Yesterday, on the day of his death, Latta released his latest book, Lessons on Living, described as a simple psychological toolkit for life’s ups and downs.

Many shared memories of attending talks and seminars hosted by the sought-after speaker.

“I have had the pleasure of attending a lecture given by Nigel, I still use some of the tools he shared that day in my daily life. Thank you, Nigel, for your wisdom, humour and compassion,” wrote Sue Gollan.

Others recalled more informal interactions. Anna Greenfield shared a picture taken with Latta during a chance encounter while on an evening out. Greenfield said he was a lovely man “always trying to help others and improve the world”.

“One night years ago I was out with coworkers and happened to bump into him. I told him that I used to watch his TV programmes as a kid and loved them. The group of us got chatting for a while, he was so smart, down to earth and kind. RIP Nigel, I’m sorry to hear that such a bright spark has been taken from us too soon.”

Anna Greenfield posted this picture, taken with Nigel Latta during a chance encounter. Photo / Anna Greenfield via Facebook

Like Greenfield, Andrea Sexton shared a memory of Latta from her childhood. The Southlander commented: “I’ll never forget him coming to my school and sharing his knowledge with passion and great humour.

“What a loss to the nation as a whole, but most of all to those that loved him, held him close, and cared for him until the end.”

Sue Barriball was one of many who were struck by Latta’s human-centred approach. “Years ago, Nigel interviewed my daughter for one of his TV programmes and I recall feeling overawed that he was actually in my house. He was so lovely to her, listened without judgment and showed genuine care in the questions he asked.”

Herald commenter Tim T applauded Latta’s broad appeal, noting he “seemed like a bloke we all knew because his influence was so far reaching”.

“Yet he conducted himself with positivity, humour and a common touch. An incredible life, well lived.”

Others recalled the impact of the clinical psychologist’s advice on raising tamariki.

Penny Neilson deemed his premature death a “huge loss that will be felt through the education sector deeply”.

“So much knowledge and his work to upskill educators to support children through the Christchurch earthquakes made a lasting impact.”

Raychel Smith echoed Neilson’s sentiment, saying Latta’s take on children’s behaviour and needs influenced her over many years, “initially as a teacher, then later as a parent”.

“His words were mantras ... I saw him present at our school, bought his books and watched his TV / online videos.

“Such a warm, kind and giving soul. My deepest condolences to you all. May he live on through you.”