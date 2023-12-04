Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Family Christmas holidays can be stressful. Here’s how to navigate them

By Georgia Vavasour
5 mins to read
There are always some stressful family dynamics at Christmas but with some simple tricks, it doesn't need to ruin your holidays. Photo / Getty Images

There are always some stressful family dynamics at Christmas but with some simple tricks, it doesn't need to ruin your holidays. Photo / Getty Images

Meditation and stress management expert Georgia Vavasour gives top tips for not losing your cool with your whānau this Christmas

The holiday season brings with it much deserved rest but also increased time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle