Extreme ‘clean’ eating can tip healthy eaters into a danger zone

By Amy McHugh
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

When does healthy eating become harmful? Photo / 123RF

WARNING: This story deals with eating disorders. Scroll down for helpline information.

Disordered eating of nutritious but very limited diets can be fuelled by social media, experts say.

Berry bowls. Erewhon smoothies. Chia pudding. Many of us mindfully sprinkle wheat germ on grapefruit or embrace whatever trend promises to deliver a longer lifespan, and what’s the harm of that?

