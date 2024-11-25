With National Fairy Bread Day happening yesterday (November 24) in Australia, families across the country are sure to have indulged.

But as a pediatric nutritionist and a mother, I can’t help but ask: what’s lurking in those bright little sprinkles?

It’s not about taking the fun out of birthdays or demonising a beloved treat. It’s about understanding what we feed our kids and making informed choices.

Fairy bread sprinkles have a dark side to them. Photo / Getty Images

The truth is, many of the traditional hundreds and thousands we grew up with that can still be found on supermarket shelves contain artificial colours like amaranth (123) and tartrazine (102) – dyes that have been banned in the United States and carry warnings in Europe for their potential health risks.

Yet in Australia and New Zealand, they’re still found in party food and even everyday staples.

The celebrity spotlight on harmful dyes

This isn’t just a fringe issue. High-profile advocates like Cindy Crawford, Eva Mendes and even US health officials are speaking out about the dangers of artificial food dyes. Their campaigns have highlighted that these additives are linked to behavioural problems, allergies, and even cancer.

Outside Kellogg’s headquarters in the US, a wave of frustrated parents have been making their voices heard. Armed with colourful signs reading “Ditch the Dyes” and “Our Kids Deserve Better”, they are chanting slogans demanding the removal of harmful artificial food colourings from popular breakfast cereals.

These parents have been sharing personal stories of hyperactivity, allergies, and health concerns they believe are linked to these additives.

As a mum and nutritionist, I entirely understand the desire to want to protect our kids and have been campaigning for this in Australia. But I also understand the need to let kids be kids and enjoy a bit of fairy bread and have fun.

However, we must ask ourselves: why are these chemicals still allowed in our food? Amaranth (123), for example, is banned in the US due to its links to cancer and behavioural issues, yet it’s still colouring fairy bread in Australia.

Another harmful dye, Brown HT (155), is found in products like Oak chocolate milk and Big M.

So, imagine a child enjoying fairy bread washed down with a glass of chocolate milk – it’s the cumulative exposure that adds up.

Why it’s time to think beyond sugar

When we talk about healthy eating for kids, the conversation often centres on sugar. Don’t get me wrong – limiting sugar is essential, especially for toddlers.

The American Dietary Guidelines recommend no added sugars for children aged under-2, not because sugar itself is harmful in small amounts, but because it can create a preference for sweet foods.

But sugar isn’t the whole story.

The real danger lies in the artificial chemicals that are laced into so many of our foods. These additives aren’t just in fairy bread; they’re in wraps, jams, yoghurts and even seemingly healthy products that carry high ‘health star ratings’.

The problem? The health star rating system doesn’t account for harmful additives, so products with artificial dyes can still get a high rating, misleading parents into thinking they’re making a good choice.





The case for natural alternatives

The good news is that safer alternatives are more accessible than ever. Supermarkets like Aldi have already removed artificial colours from their product ranges, including their hundreds and thousands, and natural options made with ingredients like beetroot, carotene, turmeric and spirulina are widely available.

As parents, we don’t have to give up on fairy bread or fun party treats. It’s about being intentional and making smarter choices. For example, my own ‘real food rating’ system ranks all the available hundreds and thousands so parents know exactly what they’re buying:

1. Best option: Hopper 100s and 1000s Rainbow (no artificial colours or preservatives).

2. Okay options: Aldi and Coles hundreds and thousands

(both free from artificial colours but contain preservatives).

3. Avoid: Dollar Sweets hundreds and thousands (contain artificial colours and preservatives).

Choosing naturally coloured sprinkles is a better option. Photo / 123rf

What parents can do

If you do celebrate National Fairy Bread Day, here are a few simple steps to do it safely and deliciously.

1. Choose naturally coloured sprinkles: These are widely available and free from harmful dyes.

2. Read labels carefully: Learn to spot artificial colours and avoid them wherever possible. Numbers to avoid include 124, 102, 133, 110, 123 and 122.

3. Limit exposure to artificial colours in everyday foods: Opt for additive-free versions of staples like wraps, yoghurts, muesli bars, bread, cheese, and lunch box snacks.

4. Save fairy bread for special occasions: Let it be an occasional food, not an everyday snack.

5. Advocate for better labelling: Push for transparency and improvements to the health star rating system to include harmful additives.

Mandy’s 3-step fairy bread overhaul:

1. Choose a good-quality bread: A preservative-free white bread, sourdough white bread or a wholemeal bread would be the best choice for your child’s fairy bread.

2. Swap margarine for unsalted butter: Unsalted butter provides numerous health benefits for children, unlike margarine, which often contains inflammatory oils and emulsifiers that can disrupt gut health.

3. Choose hundreds and thousands coloured with natural colours: Choose products that use natural colours like anthocyanins, carotene, spirulina and turmeric and avoid ones with artificial food colourings.

A rainbow for the future

Fairy bread isn’t just food, it’s a symbol of joy and celebration for many families. And I believe we can preserve its magic without compromising on safety.

It’s time to demand better from our food industry, to protect our kids from unnecessary risks and to embrace natural alternatives that keep the fun alive. The good news is that these natural options do exist, and kids wouldn’t know the difference.

Let’s enjoy the tradition while taking a step towards a healthier, brighter future – a rainbow that’s just as colourful but free from harmful chemicals. Together, we can make change happen.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald