One US mum has left Aussies and Kiwis in shock over her bizarre take on the classic kids’ party snack, fairy bread.

Mum of 12 Alicia Dougherty shared her version of the sweet treat on TikTok as part of a charcuterie board she created as an “after school snack” for her growing family, reports the Daily Mail.

Alongside the typical charcuterie board snacks like cheese, crackers, grapes, salami and celery sticks, Kiwi and Aussie viewers spotted something strange.

While she went with the traditional white bread, she decided to slather it with Cinnamon Toast Crunch spread instead of butter before adding the sprinkles - known Downunder as “hundreds and thousands”.

The fairy bread we all grew up with uses plain butter, or better yet, the cheapest margarine you can find at the supermarket.

Several Aussies, and no doubt Kiwis, were horrified by the concoction, with one writing that she’d “ruined” fairy bread.

“As an Australian, the fairy bread makes me so mad. You’re supposed to use butter,” one person wrote underneath the video.

Another was more emphatic, writing, “You’ve offended Australia. That is not fairy bread. PLAIN BUTTER, BREAD AND SPRINKLES ONLY. DISGRACE.”

A third commented that they were “genuinely p***ed off” by the recipe, while another was “hurt” and had apparently never heard of Cinnamon Toast Crunch - which, granted, is an American delicacy, though New Zealanders can buy it online.

“What is cinnamon spread? Fairy bread is butter and 100s and 1000s,” they wrote.

But others were willing to entertain a twist on the childhood staple.

“Genius! I’m going to have to make these for my little ones,” said one.

“Yummy! The snack board looks so good,” said another.

It could potentially pave the way for fresh takes on the old favourite - Nutella or Biscoff fairy bread, anyone?



