Ex-TV host Piers Morgan launches ruthless attack on Meghan Markle following legal win

Piers Morgan launched another attack on Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Disgraced ex-TV host Piers Morgan has come out swinging in a ruthless rant, blasting "two-faced" Meghan Markle after she won her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday.

Morgan took to Twitter to share a link to a Daily Mail story where he branded the Duchess of Sussex "Princess Pinocchio b******t" following her victory.

Markle sued the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a "personal and private" letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018.

Publishers Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) launched an appeal against a decision to grant a summary judgment - meaning The Duchess didn't need to face a high-profile trial.

And today, judges at the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Markle and dismissed the appeal despite ANL alleging fresh claims threatened her credibility.

And it didn't take Morgan long before he lashed out in his latest attack against Markle while promoting his column for the Daily Mail on Twitter.

Morgan tweeted: "A responsive statement from Piers, The Earl of Exposing Princess Pinocchio Bullsh*t, will be published shortly."

A responsive statement from Piers, The Earl of Exposing Princess Pinocchio Bullsh*t, will be published shortly. pic.twitter.com/biTPSirxvY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 2, 2021

The first tweet included a statement Meghan released after her win, accusing the newspaper of treating the case as a "game with no rules".

She added: "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."

Morgan argued with Markle's statement saying that the case was "beyond parody".

His later column on the Daily Mail read: "She can claim 'victory' all she likes after this court case, but all it really did was expose her real character to the world and the cold hard two-faced reality at the heart of Meghan and Harry's attitude to privacy."

He added: "If I were her, I'd stick the celebratory champagne back in the fridge today.

"Thanks to this court case, we've now seen what the real Meghan looks like, fork tongue and all."

He then shared a link to the Daily Mail story with the caption: "Put your gloating champagne away, Princess Pinocchio - the court of public opinion now knows you're a fork-tongued devious manipulative piece of work who only wants to protect your privacy so you can sell it."

Meghan first won the privacy case in February after it published extracts of the handwritten note to her father.

The duchess said the articles misused her private information, infringed her copyright and breached the Data Protection Act.

Lord Justice Warby said publication of the letter was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful".

ANL is understood to be considering appealing the decision to the Supreme Court.