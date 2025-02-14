Representing the East Coast electorate, Kiri explains, “My job was to advocate on behalf of one of the most socially and economically deprived regions, and I felt I had a really strong responsibility to do everything in my power to try to make some form of tangible change.”

After being elected in 2017, Kiri rapidly gained support and media attention as she climbed through the ranks, eventually being promoted to Associate Minister of Finance and Minister of Justice.

In 2021, as Emergency Management Minister, she was publicly hailed as “remarkable” for leading the country through flood responses, a tsunami alert and mass evacuation, later revealing that same day she had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

After three months off work for treatment, she was straight back into it. At the peak of her political career, there was talk Kiri would even take the top job as prime minister one day.

But looking back, Kiri shares politics was initially never part of the plan.

As the ninth of 10 children, Kiri was whāngai [Māori form of adoption] out to her biological mother’s younger sister when she was just 6 months old.

She’s grateful for the “sheltered and protected” upbringing her devout Fundamental Pentecostal Christian parents Gail and David provided in the small Bay of Plenty settlement of Paengaroa in the East.

However, noticing not all her siblings experienced the same “safety and security”, and seeing some of them go through the criminal justice system, provoked a strong drive to ask the big questions and advocate for others from a young age.

Over the years, this has manifested in many ways, from hitchhiking the length of New Zealand, picking fruit, to working in advocacy, then a legal career and eventually politics.

“I knew I was so privileged to walk through the corridors of power – and with privilege comes a responsibility.”

But Kiri maintains her initial election in 2017 was a huge shock.

“I never expected I would get into Parliament then,” remembers Kiri, who was a lawyer with Kahui Legal and about to become a parent. The Labour Party was polling incredibly low at the time.

While her career was taking off, Kiri was often away from home and was missing her daughter. Photo / NZ Woman's Weekly

Then Jacinda Ardern was elected party leader and Labour experienced a groundswell of support.

“We were pregnant with our first kid,” tells Kiri. “I had planned on becoming a partner at the firm, having lots of time for bubba and contemplating a proper run for government in 2020.”

Everything was going to plan until Jacinda called to say, “Hey, Kiri, I really hope you’re intending on going into Parliament this year because you’re placed at 20 on the list.”

The list determines the order of who gets into government according to how many seats a party wins at election.

“Baby was born two weeks prior to the election, her first union meeting was at about 3 days old and that kind of became her life for the first year coming to event after event,” says Kiri. “We started her life and mine as a politician together.”

While professionally her career was taking off, Kiri was often away from home at least four nights of the week and was desperately missing her daughter.

“Every memory I have of being totally at peace and filled with joy was certainly with Hiwaiterangi throughout the entirety of my parliamentary career.

“When I was an MP and one who had quite a public life, which not all politicians have, it did come with a cost. Times I had allocated for just us as a whānau, I would still be talking to every person who approached me in the street because that’s the role and function. Leaving the house came at the expense of quality time with bubba, which is why I relish it so much now.”

Laughing, Kiri explains that to combat the many interruptions, Hiwaiterangi came up with a clever plan, calling out to her mother in te reo Māori, which is her first language, “I need to go to the toilet.”

Reflecting on her busy life juggling so many roles, she shares honestly, “I put immeasurable pressure on myself. My own health and wellbeing was not at the forefront of my mind.”

In hindsight, Kiri, who has spoken publicly about her own mental health journey, would have warned herself about the toll it would take.

“What I would say to young Kiri is, ‘Run hard while you’ve got the ball and part of that is making sure that you are the best, healthiest version of yourself to be able to carry the ball.’”

It was in July 2023, after crashing into a parked car and subsequently being arrested, that Kiri decided to resign and ultimately step away from politics.

Kiri’s ready to leave the past in the past and not be defined by this single event any more. Photo / Maree Wilkinson

When the Weekly asks about this time, Kiri’s clear she’s ready to leave the past in the past and not be defined by this single event any more.

“We all experience challenges in some way, shape or form, mine just played out in the public domain. I try not to regret things and learn from experiences. And hopefully by sharing my story and seeing what I went through, perhaps it can help others to know even someone in those roles in government feels the pressures of life and experiences knocks, but can come out the other side and find peace.

“I also experienced an outpouring of love and support during that time. Why is that? I think because a lot of people can see themselves in the experiences I was going through. People break and it’s hard, but people get through.

“Whilst challenging at the time, I don’t have any negative feelings towards that period. I’m really proud of my political career.”

She lists supporting whānau through natural disasters like the Whakaari/ White Island eruption and Cyclone Gabrielle as immense privileges, while other highlights include being the steward of the Matariki Public Holiday Bill and her work on the billion-dollar Jobs for Nature fund.

“Eighteen months ago, I don’t think I could have said anything that I was proud of, so to walk you through things I was proud of in my previous role or what I’m proud of now is huge.

Kiri says she's the happiest she has ever been in her adult lifetime. Photo / Maree Wilkinson

“But it took a series of angels to get me through, a constant group of stalwarts that believed in me, and a lot of hard work because you are really changing a life-long pattern of behaviour.

“There were challenges, but there were also waves of peace and a sense of liberation that I got by transitioning from one part of life to another.”

Not so long ago, this serene, accepting outlook on life with joy at the forefront would have been inconceivable to Kiri.

“I would have laughed at you and thought, ‘That’s an absolutely insane, selfish pursuit. Our lives are ones of sacrifice.’ But I’ve learned finding my own inner peace and joy means I’m a way better version of myself.”

Moving to Whakatāne from Gisborne one year ago to be closer to Hiwaiterangi has played a huge part in this, she says.

“It was really important to me to get hands-on with her kura [school]. I’m coaching her soccer team and helping out with her netball. She brings me joy and I want her to look back when she’s grown and not think of mum-mum as always being away working. Being a parent is my favourite thing in the world.”

On the work front, Kiri is excited to have launched KLA Solutions, her purpose-driven consultancy and advocacy firm.

“One of the biggest things I had the privilege of experiencing in the last year was coming home and being wrapped up by my iwi [Kiri is of Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Tūwharetoa descent], and spending a lot of time working with my own people,” smiles Kiri, who has no shortage of dreams and goals for the year ahead.

“My life has been so macro, national stuff, but the soul fulfilment of being with my own has filled my cup in ways I never imagined.

“Last year was a time of establishment, a year of pivot and really working out what it was I was doing again in a new environment. I wasn’t ready to really re-establish relationships and connections. This year is about doing that with people who expand my mind.

“I’m the happiest I have ever been that I can remember in my adult lifetime,” she enthuses.