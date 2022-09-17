Ethically Kate: Should I get a cat, even though they're a threat to wildlife?

However cute, cats and kittens are natural predators. Photo/123rf

Q: My kids want to get a kitten but it's me who will end up having to deal with the full-grown, bird-killing cat. Perhaps we should just get a goldfish?

A: You're right, when you're making this decision you need to realise that it's not a question of "should your kid get a kitten"; you need to ask yourself if you're ready to look after a creature for its entire lifetime. But there is even more to consider.

Just like humans, every animal has an impact on the environment around it. While you don't need to think about what sustainable deodorant or lip balm you'll buy your pet, you do need to consider how you're going to feed it, where it will "do its business" (and therefore where that "business" will go), what kind of toys and entertainment it needs, what it will sleep on, how you'll clean it, and what happens if it gets sick. All of these decisions involve a lot of money, time, energy, and often a lot of rubbish too. Owning a pet is a big responsibility - much bigger than anyone who has a cute puppy will let on.

Now to address the uncomfortable part of the question. If you own a pair of pants with cats on them, block your ears for a moment. Cats were introduced to Aotearoa New Zealand and are a huge issue for our native wildlife. I love a good cat cuddle just as much as the average person, but because of this, I would personally never own a cat.

Whatever your situation, before getting a pet, ask yourself these questions:

Why am I getting a pet?

Can I fulfil all the needs of the pet?

Could I meet my need for a pet by doing something else? Offer to walk your neighbour's dog, visit your friend with the cat more often, or consider co-owning a creature instead.