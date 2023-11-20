When was the last time you washed your emotional support water bottle?

OPINION

Q: How often should you be washing your reusable drink bottle - and how?

I sat down to answer this question and quickly paused to deep clean my reusable water bottle because I cannot remember the last time I washed it. Guilty.

Reusable drink bottles are the ideal place for bacteria to grow. They’re moist, they travel, and we touch them with our hands multiple times a day. But if you’re anything like me, you have a mental block around washing it.

I’ll do the dishes everyday, I’ll continue to be pedantic about regularly washing my hands for 20 seconds, but the task of cleaning my reusable drink bottle sits at the back of my brain and rarely makes it into my consciousness.

It's a good idea to wash your reusable water bottle at least once a week. Photo / Getty Images

Some people will tell you to wash your reusable drink bottle everyday, others will tell you every week, or every month. Personally, I aim for every week. If I could, I’d wash it everyday, but that’s never been realistic for me.

Washing your reusable drink bottle at least once a week is a healthy habit to get into. A weekly wash means harmful bacteria doesn’t have a chance to build up in your reusable drink bottle and potentially make you sick.

To wash my drink bottle (my daily go-to is a stainless steel beauty from Chunky) I use a dish brush, bottle brush, old toothbrush, sustainable dishwashing liquid, and hot water. I start by scrubbing the outside of my bottle with hot soapy water and a dish brush. I make sure to get in all the creases and use an old toothbrush to help.

Now for the inside. I grab my bottle brush, which is thin enough to stick all the way into the bottle. I spend time digging into the sides and bottom of the reusable drink bottle so that every surface has been exposed to the dish soap and hot water. Again, I use a toothbrush for the curves around the inside at the top as that is where I find most visible bacteria grows if I forget to wash it.

I avoid putting my drink bottle in the dishwasher because I don’t want to risk losing the beautiful art on the outside of my stainless steel bottle, but your reusable drink bottle may be dishwasher safe. If that’s the case, pop it in but make sure you also spend time hand washing the crevices at the top of the bottle where your lips touch. Before you refill your bottle, make sure it’s thoroughly rinsed out so your water doesn’t taste funky!

A reusable drink bottle is the most common reusable item you’ll see out on the streets, but I’d bet good money that those Frank Green and Stanley bottles haven’t seen a scrubbing brush and hot water in far too long! Let’s make 2024 the year we stop sipping on green gunk.