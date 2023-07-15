Ethically Kate: How do I find good plus size clothing when I don’t want to buy new?

Buying secondhand clothing doesn't have to be a challenge - or break the bank. Photo / Getty Images.

OPINION

Q: My clothing size is not always catered for when I go op-shopping, which means I generally have to buy new clothes to fit me. Do you have any advice?

A: The fashion industry still has a long way to go in terms of inclusive sizing and the second-hand fashion industry has even less options. It sucks, but there are tricks to clocking it.

Have you heard of a “wardrobe sale”? Designers, stylists, influencers, and public figures regularly sell clothes they no longer wear to their online audiences.

If you don’t see them post about it, message them and ask in case they have listings online. Wardrobe sales are like fishing in a bucket. When you find someone who is the same size as you with a similar fashion sense, it’s likely you’ll come away with multiple brilliant pieces.

Another good option are semi-regular clothes swaps with friends of a similar body type.

Online secondhand platforms can be fruitful and less of a time-waster than trawling through racks in shops.

Unless you’re like my sister who has the magic touch and finds everything she’s looking for at a thrift store as soon as she walks through the door, secondhand shopping can get frustrating quickly.

It’s encouraging to see places like Recycle Boutique better organise their racks so it’s easy to shop by size instead of garment type and, as a tall chick, I find myself browsing the men’s section too.

We are lucky to have some amazing ethical makers in Aotearoa New Zealand who are size-inclusive and can also tailor things to your body; two of my favourites are Sloan Shop and Citizen Women, who specialise in sizes 12-26.