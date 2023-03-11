Ethically Kate: How can I guarantee secondhand furniture is good quality?

Ethically Kate shares insight on buying secondhand furniture, and ensuring you've got a quality piece. Photo / Getty

Q I would like to buy second-hand furniture. What are some good things to consider? I would prefer items that last me a few years – what are the hallmarks of a quality piece?

A Sometimes I am an advocate for buying new, but I am convinced second-hand furniture is always best. It’s like finding an item that’s been checked by an expert product tester, for a fraction of the price of a new one, with lower risk of anyone in your life owning the same thing.

But you’re right; some secondhand furniture sucks. Of my furniture, 95 per cent is secondhand and my tips when hunting for a quality piece involve testing, checking “the bones”, and doing your research.

Test it

Unlike mainstream shops, secondhand stores usually have a no-returns policy. This means you need to test the item thoroughly before purchasing.

Sit on the couch for longer than one minute, turn the lamp on, put weight on the coffee table.

Schedule lots of time to test an item before making a decision and don’t be embarrassed to lean into your testing duties, even if there are other people in the shop. Your testing efforts will pay off.

Check the bones

When you find something you like in a secondhand furniture store, I want to see you looking into every nook and cranny of that thing.

Accept things like minor scratches that can be sanded or surface-level rust, but scrutinising the bolts and bones will be the deal breaker.

If you’re not one for detail, bring someone with you who knows more about the construction of the type of piece you’re looking for.

Do your research

Every piece is different. If you find something you love, put on your investigation hat.

Look for an engraved label or date it was made, grab your phone and type in as much as you know about it. Because secondhand furniture doesn’t come with a manual or details on the manufacturing, Google is your best bet for finding out information that will help you make your decision.

Doing your research also involves knowing what the item is made from. For example, there is a big difference between a dresser made from kauri or pine. The cost, care requirements, and longevity will vary greatly depending on what materials are involved.

Ask the seller lots of questions and be prepared for your niche knowledge of furniture to grow.