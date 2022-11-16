Prince William has made a subtle dig at Welsh actor Michael Sheen. Photo / AP

Prince William is usually one to stay out of drama, but the royal has made a subtle dig following recent criticism.

In a video released by the England World Cup team earlier this week, the future King could be seen at an engagement with the national team.

Giving a special send-off to the team before they go to the Fifa World Cup, the Prince of Wales said “I’m really here to point out that the rest of the country is behind you, we’re rooting for you. Enjoy it.”

It quickly drew criticism from the Welsh actor, Michael Sheen who retweeted the video and said the prince’s support for an England team is “entirely inappropriate” considering the title he holds.

“He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable – but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate?” Sheen responded.

“Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?”

Now the senior royal has seemingly addressed the criticism with a subtle remark while speaking to reporters in Cardiff.

The Daily Mail has reported William said, “I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process.

“Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I’ll be supporting Wales through the process.”

It comes after reports the heir to the throne will never be able to “completely forgive” his younger brother, Prince Harry for “what he’s done”.

The brothers have had a rocky relationship since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 and now Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, has told US Weekly there may not be a way back.

“It was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.

“It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family.” She added: “It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.

“I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother. And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down. I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his family, to his grandmother.”