It was a subdued experience inside the Victorian-era building housing the store, with staff members outnumbering shoppers and shelves that once housed luxury items from brands such as Loewe, Celine, Gucci, Dior and Ralph Lauren sitting empty.

General manager Gareth Jones confirmed the scant selection was the combined result of earlier sales demand and excess stock being redistributed to the chain’s other global locations.

Marketed as an “appreciation sale”, the soon-to-shutter store described last-chance reductions as a “clearance like never before”.

Last week the retailer promoted steep discounts on liquor, saying on Instagram that “for a very limited time, enjoy up to 90% off alcohol – duty-free only. Raise a glass, stock up your favourites, and don’t miss this extraordinary offer before it disappears”.

The stores discounted duty-free wine by 90% before closing for good. Photo / DFS New Zealand Instagram

The post showed 750ml bottles of Villa Maria Reserve Pinot Noir 2020 sold at the duty-free price of $4.40 each. Online retailer Vino Fino currently sells the same item for $39.99.

Other photos showed 750ml bottles of Esk Valley Hillside Pinot Noir priced at $7.80 for duty-free customers and duty-free bottles of 2020 Pyramid Valley Chardonnay priced at $4.40 per 750ml. The 2023 vintage of that chardonnay is currently sold on the Pyramid Valley website for $50 a bottle.

The doors of T Galleria by DFS will officially close at 5pm today. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

Other discounts promoted by the brand included 60% off fragrance and makeup, half-priced skincare, buy one get one free offers on sunglasses and 70% off designer fashions from brands such as Marc Jacobs, Ferragamo, Polo, Coach and Max Mara.

The luxury retail giant, after three decades in the Oceania market, announced plans in July to close its New Zealand and Australian stores by September amid challenging economic conditions.

A DFS spokesperson said: “As part of an ongoing review of our global store network, DFS has made the difficult decision to close our operations in Sydney, Auckland and Queenstown, marking our exit from the Oceania market.

“This decision reflects challenging economic conditions and is aligned with DFS’ broader strategy to optimise global operations.”

DFS Group’s network spans major airports and downtown stores around the world. The company carries major brands including Armani, Burberry, Bvlgari, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Hugo Boss, Montblanc, Polo Ralph Lauren and Versace.

DFS is a majority-owned subsidiary of the luxury conglomerate Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).

“During this transition, we are fully committed to supporting our dedicated team. We are proud of our three-decade journey in Oceania and are immensely grateful to our employees for their hard work, passion and contributions,” a spokesperson said.