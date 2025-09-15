Shelves sit empty as luxury retailer DFS Galleria closes its New Zealand stores. Photo / Annaleise Shortland
T Galleria by DFS, the luxury duty-free retail store in downtown Auckland, has opened its doors for the last time, with shelves left bare by shoppers who had earlier snatched up heavily discounted items.
The business announced in July it would close by September and at the weekend sharedon Instagram it would open for the last time on September 15.
“Our DFS New Zealand store will officially close next Monday at 6pm. Thank you for your unwavering support and for allowing us to be part of your journeys and celebrations.”
The Herald was onsite at the cleared-out store when the doors opened at 11am today.
It was a subdued experience inside the Victorian-era building housing the store, with staff members outnumbering shoppers and shelves that once housed luxury items from brands such as Loewe, Celine, Gucci, Dior and Ralph Lauren sitting empty.
General manager Gareth Jones confirmed the scant selection was the combined result of earlier sales demand and excess stock being redistributed to the chain’s other global locations.
Marketed as an “appreciation sale”, the soon-to-shutter store described last-chance reductions as a “clearance like never before”.
Last week the retailer promoted steep discounts on liquor, saying on Instagram that “for a very limited time, enjoy up to 90% off alcohol – duty-free only. Raise a glass, stock up your favourites, and don’t miss this extraordinary offer before it disappears”.
The post showed 750ml bottles of Villa Maria Reserve Pinot Noir 2020 sold at the duty-free price of $4.40 each. Online retailer Vino Fino currently sells the same item for $39.99.
Other photos showed 750ml bottles of Esk Valley Hillside Pinot Noir priced at $7.80 for duty-free customers and duty-free bottles of 2020 Pyramid Valley Chardonnay priced at $4.40 per 750ml. The 2023 vintage of that chardonnay is currently sold on the Pyramid Valley website for $50 a bottle.
Other discounts promoted by the brand included 60% off fragrance and makeup, half-priced skincare, buy one get one free offers on sunglasses and 70% off designer fashions from brands such as Marc Jacobs, Ferragamo, Polo, Coach and Max Mara.
A DFS spokesperson said: “As part of an ongoing review of our global store network, DFS has made the difficult decision to close our operations in Sydney, Auckland and Queenstown, marking our exit from the Oceania market.
“This decision reflects challenging economic conditions and is aligned with DFS’ broader strategy to optimise global operations.”
DFS Group’s network spans major airports and downtown stores around the world. The company carries major brands including Armani, Burberry, Bvlgari, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Hugo Boss, Montblanc, Polo Ralph Lauren and Versace.
DFS is a majority-owned subsidiary of the luxury conglomerate Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).
“During this transition, we are fully committed to supporting our dedicated team. We are proud of our three-decade journey in Oceania and are immensely grateful to our employees for their hard work, passion and contributions,” a spokesperson said.