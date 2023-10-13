As you tune in to the live election coverage, here's what to eat and drink to keep you going. Photo / Getty Images

As you tune in to the live election coverage, here's what to eat and drink to keep you going. Photo / Getty Images

As election night approaches, maybe you’re planning to head out on the town in your party-themed sweater (sans logos, of course), intending to drown your sorrows quietly, or planning a TV marathon from the comfort of your own home.

With the weather promising to be wet and wild across much of the country tomorrow, the comfort of your couch and TV is calling. So why not plan a party at yours with plenty of snacks and drinks to sustain you as the votes roll in?

In the lead-up to the showdown, the Herald has whipped up a list of election night-themed delicacies to keep you sustained while the votes are counted – with a little bit of help from a celebrity chef and one of Auckland’s top bartenders.

The food

Sausage rolls

One wonders if Chris Hipkins is sick of sausage rolls yet after this campaign, but the humble pastry has earned its place as a go-to Kiwi party snack. Just make sure you’ve got plenty of tomato sauce in the fridge.

Thai chicken sausage rolls. Picture / Guy Coombes.

Cheese rolls

Southland sushi gave the sausie roll a run for its money as the political snack of choice this year, so why not serve up a plate of them on election night?

Filet-o-fish

In a divisive move, Act leader David Seymour recently revealed the controversial Filet-o-fish was his go-to McDonald’s order. Whatever floats your boat, as they say - why not whip up this homemade version using frozen fish patties?

Toffee Pops

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told TV Guide that Toffee Pops are her biscuit of choice. These are sure to go fast.

Stock up on biscuits for the big night. Photo / Supplied

Gingernuts

Greens co-leader James Shaw’s favourite bikkie is the trusty Gingernut. Pass these round after dinner with a cup of tea ready for dunking.

Tom yum soup

Whip up a seafood-filled soup a la NZ First’s Winston Peters circa 2005.

Or if you’re feeling fancy, you can whip up some canapes inspired by celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen, who created these tasty flavour combos back in 2017 inspired by four of the political parties’ colours.

National

Mini blueberry wholemeal crumbles with Blue Curacao ice cream.

Labour

Red snapper fingers with Romesco and slow-roasted tomato relish.

Greens

Green ham with goat’s cheese whip on wasabi-crusted kale crisps.

Act

Butternut arancini with a saffron aioli and candied preserved lemon.

The drinks

Bartender James Millar is one of Auckland’s most skilled bartenders and the name behind beloved bars like Ponsonby’s Mea Culpa and Clipper (rest in peace).

Back in 2017, he created a few election-themed cocktails for the Herald on Sunday. So as the big day approaches and you’re wondering what to serve on the night that’s not a chardonnay or Corona, what better time to bring them back?

Whip these up in your kitchen and on the night, take a sip each time you spot someone named Chris (and of course, drink responsibly).

Whip up an election-themed cocktail menu in your own kitchen. Photo / 123rf

National

Ingredients

15ml Blue Curacao

7.5ml lemon

Top with champagne

Build all ingredients in a champagne flute. Garnish with dry ice.

Labour

Ingredients

30ml gin

15ml dry vermouth

15ml sweet vermouth

5ml honey syrup

Top with cranberry juice. Build all ingredients in a petite highball. Garnish with edible glitter.

Greens

Ingredients

45ml snow pea infused Tequila Blanco

30ml lime juice

20ml kale juice

20ml capitulated syrup (syrup coloured with GMO-free green food colouring)

Shake and strain into a chilled salt-rimmed Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with four drops of sesame oil.

New Zealand First

Ingredients

30ml dark rum

15ml espresso

Brown sugar

10 drops of chocolate bitters

Stir and strain into a double rocks glass over cubed ice. Garnish with butterscotch cream.

Once you’re sorted for snacks, settle in and tune in to the live coverage on TV.

Where to watch

The New Zealand Herald

