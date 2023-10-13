As election night approaches, maybe you’re planning to head out on the town in your party-themed sweater (sans logos, of course), intending to drown your sorrows quietly, or planning a TV marathon from the comfort of your own home.
With the weather promising to be wet and wild across much of the country tomorrow, the comfort of your couch and TV is calling. So why not plan a party at yours with plenty of snacks and drinks to sustain you as the votes roll in?
In the lead-up to the showdown, the Herald has whipped up a list of election night-themed delicacies to keep you sustained while the votes are counted – with a little bit of help from a celebrity chef and one of Auckland’s top bartenders.
The food
Sausage rolls
One wonders if Chris Hipkins is sick of sausage rolls yet after this campaign, but the humble pastry has earned its place as a go-to Kiwi party snack. Just make sure you’ve got plenty of tomato sauce in the fridge.
Cheese rolls
Southland sushi gave the sausie roll a run for its money as the political snack of choice this year, so why not serve up a plate of them on election night?
Filet-o-fish
In a divisive move, Act leader David Seymour recently revealed the controversial Filet-o-fish was his go-to McDonald’s order. Whatever floats your boat, as they say - why not whip up this homemade version using frozen fish patties?
Toffee Pops
Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told TV Guide that Toffee Pops are her biscuit of choice. These are sure to go fast.
Gingernuts
Greens co-leader James Shaw’s favourite bikkie is the trusty Gingernut. Pass these round after dinner with a cup of tea ready for dunking.
Tom yum soup
Whip up a seafood-filled soup a la NZ First’s Winston Peters circa 2005.
Or if you’re feeling fancy, you can whip up some canapes inspired by celebrity chef Michael Van de Elzen, who created these tasty flavour combos back in 2017 inspired by four of the political parties’ colours.
National
Mini blueberry wholemeal crumbles with Blue Curacao ice cream.
Labour
Red snapper fingers with Romesco and slow-roasted tomato relish.
Greens
Green ham with goat’s cheese whip on wasabi-crusted kale crisps.
Act
Butternut arancini with a saffron aioli and candied preserved lemon.
The drinks
Bartender James Millar is one of Auckland’s most skilled bartenders and the name behind beloved bars like Ponsonby’s Mea Culpa and Clipper (rest in peace).
Back in 2017, he created a few election-themed cocktails for the Herald on Sunday. So as the big day approaches and you’re wondering what to serve on the night that’s not a chardonnay or Corona, what better time to bring them back?
Whip these up in your kitchen and on the night, take a sip each time you spot someone named Chris (and of course, drink responsibly).
National
Ingredients
15ml Blue Curacao
7.5ml lemon
Top with champagne
Build all ingredients in a champagne flute. Garnish with dry ice.
Labour
Ingredients
30ml gin
15ml dry vermouth
15ml sweet vermouth
5ml honey syrup
Top with cranberry juice. Build all ingredients in a petite highball. Garnish with edible glitter.
Greens
Ingredients
45ml snow pea infused Tequila Blanco
30ml lime juice
20ml kale juice
20ml capitulated syrup (syrup coloured with GMO-free green food colouring)
Shake and strain into a chilled salt-rimmed Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with four drops of sesame oil.
New Zealand First
Ingredients
30ml dark rum
15ml espresso
Brown sugar
10 drops of chocolate bitters
Stir and strain into a double rocks glass over cubed ice. Garnish with butterscotch cream.
Once you’re sorted for snacks, settle in and tune in to the live coverage on TV.
Where to watch
The New Zealand Herald
Don’t miss a moment with the Herald’s live video and breaking coverage – www.nzherald.co.nz – tonight. Plus be sure to catch our post-election analysis and commentary in tomorrow’s Herald on Sunday.