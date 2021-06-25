Egg on face? Mum sparks online fury after snapping items in child's lunch box

The mum shared this snap of her daughter's lunch which many thought was great, while others noted a problem with it. Photo / Facebook

An Aussie mum who shared a photo of her daughter's lunch on Facebook has been forced to defend it after fellow parents labelled her "reckless".

The woman, whose 4-year-old daughter is in kindergarten, uploaded the image in a lunch box Facebook group that boasts more than 160,000 members.

It showed the contents of the girl's packed school lunch including chopped strawberries, a sandwich and boiled egg.

The egg kicked off a heated debate, with some Facebook users concerned about the dairy item because of the allergy risk for other students.

"My daughter is allergic to eggs, it's the most common allergy according to our allergist, more common than nuts," one woman wrote.

"One of my daughter's friends from kindy was allergic to so much that even if someone touched a nut or egg and touched her she would come out in welts," added another.

Others branded the mum "irresponsible", before she hit back to defend the lunch choice.

"They have implied I don't care about allergies which isn't the case," she wrote in the comments section.

"My daughter also love almonds but I don't send those or peanut butter sandwiches because of the allergy risk.

"There isn't an egg issue in my daughter's kinder [kindergarten] if there was a serious issue I would never put a child's life at risk."

Many defended the mum's lunch choices, adding that they didn't see any issue with it.

In Australia, one in 10 young kids have a food allergy. Cow's milk, eggs and nuts are the most common food allergens.