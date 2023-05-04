CC's corn chips was a staple in Kiwi kids' lunchboxes. Photo / Bluebird

Kiwis who want to experience some ‘90s nostalgia will be happy to hear that an absolute classic is coming back to our shelves.

For years chip lovers have been calling for the return of a lunchbox staple. And Bluebird has taken notice.

Bluebird’s CC’s are hitting shelves from May 15, with the company confirming the news after a stray billboard advertising the chips was spotted at a petrol station this week.

CCs were a favourite back in the 1990s, and was known for their catchphrase “Only CC’s ees tasting like thees”.

“Nostalgic Kiwis can prepare for 90′s snack heaven as iconic chip brand, Bluebird, brings back CCs Tasty Cheese corn chips for a limited time,” Bluebird told the Herald.

“The fan favourite will return to the shelves of participating dairies and petrol stations from the 15th of May, as part of Bluebird’s 70th birthday celebrations.”

In 2010, CC’s and Aztec corn chips were cut from supermarket shelves in New Zealand and replaced by Doritos.

At the time Bluebird Foods conducted blind taste tests in which Doritos proved more popular.

CC’s return will be the first time it’s been available to Kiwis since 2019 when the corn chip made a brief appearance on chip shelves across the country.

“Bluebird has been a part of Kiwi’s lives for the past 70 years and CC’s still hold a special place in many of our hearts – and bellies. We’re incredibly proud to bring back this cult classic as part of this year’s 70th birthday celebrations,” Bluebird senior brand manager Natalie Johnson told the Herald.

When CC’s disappeared more than a decade ago, it prompted Kiwis to start up a Facebook page called “Bring back CC’s and Aztec cornchips to New Zealand”.

In 2010, CC lovers told the Herald the corn chip was their favourite snack and thought that it would be the start of a tsunami of Kiwi products being pulled from shelves.

“I, like many Kiwis, grew up with CCs, and to this day they remain my favourite snack food,” a CCs fan told the Herald back in 2010.

“Kiwis wouldn’t sit quiet if L&P were replaced by some inferior substitute, so why should we be forced to give up the chips we grew up with?

“If nobody speaks up now, what will we do when Marmite, pavlova or Watties’ sauces are replaced with their American alternatives?”

