Eating seasonally is good for your health and your wallet, as well as the earth. Photo / 123rf

Eating seasonally is good for your health and your wallet, as well as the earth. Photo / 123rf

There are so many reasons to seek out seasonal produce.

Eating with the seasons provides us with nutrient-rich produce perfectly suited to the seasons. During winter, there's an abundance of oranges, kiwifruit, pumpkin and parsnips, which are packed with vitamin C - helping to carry us through the colder months and flu season. In spring and summer, we start to see a lot more water-dense fruit and vegetables like peaches, melons, capsicums and cucumbers, which are refreshing and hydrating for the body. Nature really does know best.

Fruit and vegetables harvested during their natural growing season also taste far better! They are the best version of themselves, optimal in flavour and texture (we all know what it's like to bite into a floury apple). Produce that can fully ripen and develop in their natural environment without assistance is also much more cost-effective for farmers, and that saving is passed on to us.

Out-of-season produce on our supermarket shelves is usually imported from overseas, which often means chemicals are used. Chemicals help produce to stay "fresh" in transit and still look appetising once they hit the supermarket shelves. They also tend to harbour pesticide residues, as they must all be treated to ensure no pests cross our borders.

Eating with the seasons also has a positive impact on the environment; being able to source produce that is grown locally, helps to support local farmers and in turn avoids the high carbon miles associated with imported produce - it's a win-win!

Tips for shopping seasonally

● Going to your local Farmers' Market is a great way to see what is in season, as well as supporting growers and farmers directly.

● Be aware of the cost of produce, if you see a bunch of asparagus for $8 or zucchini at $15.99 per kg then it's likely it's out of season.

● Swap out vegetables in recipes if they aren't in season. Substituting ingredients can create the best surprise meals (or at worst, a lesson for next time).

The best of autumn produce

A new season means new colours, tastes and textures providing us with fresh inspiration for meals. Here's what to look out for during autumn.

Brussels sprouts

Pumpkin

Butternut squash

Cabbage

Kale

Beetroot

Pears

Apples

Citrus fruit

The humble brussels sprout

One of our favourite autumnal vegetables has to be the humble brussels sprout. Brussels tend to get a bad reputation, which probably stems from most people's childhood memories of having them boiled and mushy, but when pan-fried or roasted they are so tasty.

Miso honey nutter roasted nrussels sprouts from Assortment. Photo / Supplied

Recipe: Miso honey butter roasted brussels sprouts

We promise these miso, honey, butter roasted brussels will turn anyone into a brussels sprout lover! It's such an easy, autumn side dish that is the perfect combination of sweet, salty and savoury.

Ingredients

400g brussels sprouts

1-2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp honey

2 tsp honey or maple syrup

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Garnish (optional)

1 small chilli (finely chopped)

1-2 Tbsp tahini

3 Tbsp feta cheese (crumbled)

3 Tbsp roasted almonds (roughly chopped)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees fan bake.

2. Trim the ends from the brussels sprouts, then cut them in half lengthways.

3. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat, then add the miso and honey. Mix well until fully combined.

4. Remove from the heat and drizzle over the brussels. Toss well to make sure every bit is coated in the sauce.

5. Drizzle over a little olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.

6. Roast for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and charred in places.

7. Once cooked, add to a large plate or platter and sprinkle over the chilli, feta and almonds and a drizzle of tahini.

Go to eatwell.co.nz to see Assortment's recipe for roasted pumpkin and cabbage with crispy chickpeas and a herby cashew sauce

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.