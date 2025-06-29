People hang a banner reading "No Space for Bezos" on the Rialto Bridge during a protest a day after the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice. Photo / AFP

At least 500 protesters have marched through Venice, condemning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wedding to journalist Lauren Sanchez, a lavish affair that has drawn backlash in the historic Italian city.

“Bezos, out of the lagoon,” the demonstrators chanted as they wound through the city centre on Saturday (local time), some brandishing signs that read: “Eat the rich”, “Rejected”, and accusations that Venice’s mayor is “corrupt”.

The peaceful protest, held in sweltering heat, was led by the “No place for Bezos” group, which has campaigned for days against what it calls the couple’s harmful economic and environmental footprint on the city.

“We are here against what Bezos represents, his model, the Amazon model, based on exploiting people and land,” said Alice Bazzoli, 24, an activist with “No Space for Bezos” who has lived in Venice for five years, speaking to AFPTV.