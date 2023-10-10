She claims to have spent over $3 million of her husband’s salary in a single week – but people aren’t impressed by her frivolous antics. Photos / Instagram

A Dubai millionaire’s wife has caused a stir online after she revealed that she spent more than $3 million in one week.

Linda Andrade, 23, spent a huge chunk of her husband’s salary after spending more than $US356,000 ($589,087) on a shopping spree of designer brands, as well as $200,000 ($330,948) on gold and $7200 ($11,914) on chocolate.

The woman, who boasted of her financially frivolous ways on TikTok, detailed her spending habits over a recent week, which prompted social media users to call her antics out for being “excessive” and “over the top”.

The self-proclaimed “Original Dubai Housewife” says her relentless card use was “how much” she made in her job as a millionaire’s wife, prior to her sharing in great detail exactly what she had bought.

She alleges that she received a “deposit” of $1,411,008 ($2,334,851), which was spent on a costly diamond bracelet and ring to match.

Prior to this, she spent $356,000 ($589,087) on a designer shopping spree, where she bought two pricy Chanel bags.

Andrade then claimed that her wealthy husband gave her $229,000 ($378,935) in cash, which she spent on food and cocktails at a fine-dining restaurant.

Of all her buys, one of the most indulgent purchases was a bundle of luxury chocolate which cost her $7200 ($11,914).

This, however, wasn’t the end of her shopping spree. Her husband allegedly bought her more jewellery, comprising gold worth $201,200 ($332,934).

Andrade then revealed her husband gifted her $52,210 ($86,394) of “fun money”, adding that she spent $216,789 ($358,729) on a “random Wednesday”.

The eye-watering amount that she dropped in just seven days came to well over $2m (more than $3m in New Zealand dollars) and has left many people flabbergasted and questioning whether the TikTok user was “making it up”.

Linda Andrade, 23, put a huge dent in her millionaire husband’s earnings recently. Photo / Instagram

“Is this for real?! Wow,” one person questioned.

“How do you have infinite money like this?” another asked.

One angrily said: “She’s just making up numbers at this point.”

On the other hand, users took to the comments to condemn her spending antics, especially when most people are “struggling” due to the cost of living crisis.

Her antics were labelled "gross" by some who slammed the seemingly frivolous spending. Photo / Instagram

“This p***es me off only because I’m so broke,” one complained.

“Maybe help the less fortunate?” someone added.

While one asked: “Do you ever feel bad for the workers in Dubai who earn about €400 ($702) a month and live off rice?”

Others dubbed the inordinate amount of money spent as “gross” and “disgusting”.

Some angry users even went so far as to label Andrade a “gold-digger”.

This isn’t the first time she has received harsh criticism online. However, the backlash has done very little to stop Andrade - who uses the username @lionlindaa - from detailing her opulent lifestyle.

Recent posts on the video-sharing platform include Andrade boasting about her $7500 ($12,411) dinner and revealing a long list of “expectations” that she has for her millionaire husband, such as a daily Chanel handbag and spa trips every week.