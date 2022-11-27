'Tactical voms' are not recommended. Photo / PeopleImages

Welcome to Ask Doctor Zac, a weekly column from news.com.au. This week, Dr Zac Turner talks about a dangerous trick to sober up after drinking.

Question: Hi Dr Zac, I love a good tactical vomit when I’m out drinking with my friends. A “takkie vom” has always helped me sober up when I’m feeling too drunk, and I swear by it! My friends always tell me that it’s unhealthy for me to do it, but I think they are wrong. Most of the time I feel nauseous and all I’m doing is speeding up the process – better out than in!

Is it unhealthy to make myself throw up, or can I keep chundering along? – Belle, 21, Sydney

Answer: Great question Belle. Let’s first go through what vomiting is first, and then I’ll answer your question about tactical vomiting.

Vomiting is not the most pleasant of bodily responses, but it does have a purpose. It’s essentially a reflex that allows the body to eject any toxins or poisons it has ingested. If your body detects anything harmful or irritating, it will send a response to an area of the brain called the chemoreceptor trigger zone, or CTZ. Think of the CTZ as the lolly-pop lady of vomiting. It will decide if the threat warrants vomiting, and if it does, it will prepare the rest of the body to vomit.

Do you know why you have excess saliva in your mouth right before vomiting? This is your brain’s clever trick to protect your teeth from your stomach acid.

Right before chundering, the muscles in your neck, abdomen, diaphragm and chest wall will contract at the same time. The contents will be forced out of your throat and through your mouth in a series of contractions. This is why I love the human body so much – it’s a genius machine.

If you think back to caveman times, this would have been very handy if you ate poisonous berries or rotting meat by accident. Nowadays this response comes in handy for people who eat old takeaway or drink too much alcohol. Remember, alcohol is a poison and your body does not like it one bit!

Now to your first statement, “better out than in”. There is actually some truth to this. If you are feeling nauseous and ill, in most cases it is best practice to just let it all out.

Your body is trying to tell you that it doesn’t want whatever is in its stomach, so you should listen to it. Trying to hold-in vomit can mean you will digest toxins and make you feel even more sick.

Ultimately though, sometimes it’s out of your control and despite your best effort and intentions you’ll be up close and personal to thy porcelain throne.

As a student I remember having a patient talking to me and mid-sentence surprised us both. Whilst pointing at a photo we were commenting on, he projectile-vomited with such force it not only sprayed the inside of his reading glasses, it also landed directly on his slippers at the end of the bed, leaving the linen between his face and feet intact.

The main medical caveat to avoid with forced vomiting is when the substance ingested could cause more harm if brought up. Things like strong bleach or acids need to be suctioned out.

For those who are still scratching their heads at what on earth a ‘tactical vom’ is, it is not a military term.

It’s what young people call making themselves throw-up when binge drinking in order to feel better and sober up.

Fun fact: This isn’t new at all. People in Ancient Rome used to make themselves throw up when they ate and drank too much so they could keep going.

Tactical vomits give you false hope, and I don’t believe they are beneficial in your body recovering from binge drinking. Let me put it clearly, vomiting does not sober you up. The reason you are feeling too drunk is because your brain is already soaked in booze. Vomiting will reduce the amount of toxins in your stomach reaching your brain.

The reason I say it gives you false hope, and the illusion of feeling sober, is because vomiting releases endorphins and adrenaline into your body. Your brain is mixing its own potion in your brain to feel better after the traumatic experience of vomiting.

Endorphins act as a natural painkiller, and the adrenaline boosts the supply of oxygen and glucose in your brain and muscles. This nifty potion will make you feel better for a little while but not forever. You will eventually go back to feeling ill from all the alcohol.

Belle, I don’t think you should keep making yourself throw up. It’s bad for your stomach, teeth and it will dehydrate you. Always remember to wash your mouth after vomiting and to drink plenty of water.

Perhaps you should drink less on a night out, and understand your limit. That will make you feel happier.