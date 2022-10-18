Dr Michelle Dickinson - aka Nanogirl - is the host of the NZH podcast, Science Digest. Photo / NZME

Dr Michelle Dickinson, also known as Nanogirl, and husband Joe Davis have welcomed baby twins together.

The science educator and nanotechnologist shared a sweet snap of the twins on Instagram over the weekend, writing: “@joepfdavis and I are delighted to welcome Marlow and Kaia into the world.

“Two perfect, happy and healthy new members of our whānau, and the start of the most wonderful - and long awaited - chapter in our lives.”

Dickinson said she and her whānau had been “surrounded by the most incredible aroha and support” since the birth.

“To all of our friends and family, thank you for the messages, the beautiful food deliveries and all of the wisdom and advice you’ve shared.

“Also a huge thanks to the amazing doctors, midwives, nurses and support staff at Origins and Auckland Hospital for creating such a safe and supportive environment for our babies.

“Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude and we are excited to start our next adventure together.”

Last month, Dickinson opened up about her fertility journey on NZ Herald podcast Ask Me Anything with host Paula Bennett.

The scientist revealed that she and Davis had gone through eight cycles of IVF and experienced several miscarriages.

She said it had been a difficult experience, with the grief different for each person in the relationship.

Paula Bennett, left, and Dr Michelle Dickinson record the NZ Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything. Photo / Mike Scott

“I knew I was pregnant when I was pregnant every time, and then losing a baby, it’s devastating. Joe always said it felt really hard because he never got to feel that or connect to that. He felt very isolated sometimes, and then his devastation was very different to mine, as mine was a physical pain as well as a mental one for him,” she told Bennett.

Dickinson said she wanted to be open about her fertility journey so others can feel more comfortable talking about their experiences.

“Up to one in four couples in New Zealand are suffering with infertility and we don’t have these big conversations. So Joe and I are very open about our journey and how it shouldn’t be taboo anymore and it should be okay to go to your doctors early and actually learn about some of this stuff.”

For more parenting news and advice, listen to One Day You’ll Thank Me, the Herald’s parenting podcast

Need support?