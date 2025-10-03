Advertisement
Dr Michelle Dickinson on keeping your family safe in an AI world – The Little Things

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

AI is being trained on the personal data of New Zealand children. Photo digitally altered / NZ Herald

If AI makes you uneasy, Dr Michelle Dickinson gets it.

Speaking to Louise Ayrey and Francesca Rudkin on The Little Things podcast, the nanotechnologist and science communicator says she’s concerned those setting the future of AI are driven by power and profit, not people.

