A dark chocolate crunch bar recipe for those who love to snack. Photo / Clare Winfield

Clients (especially those who are on the go a lot) are always asking Dr. Linia Patel to recommend a protein bar.

To be honest, there isn’t one that I would recommend for regular consumption. They’re okay as an occasional get-out-of-jail card, but not for regular consumption.

Many shop-bought protein bars hit your protein numbers, but they come with so many other sweeteners and additives that aren’t great for you to be eating habitually.

With this recipe, I tried to create a protein bar (without using protein powder) that was healthy. One that I would be happy to recommend my clients eat regularly.

Each bar gives you about 5 grams of protein – perfect for a snack. They are high in healthy fats, so, as yummy as they taste, keep it to one per snack.