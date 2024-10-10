Advertisement
Dr. Linia Patel’s dark chocolate crunch bars recipe

By Dr. Linia Patel
A dark chocolate crunch bar recipe for those who love to snack. Photo / Clare Winfield

Clients (especially those who are on the go a lot) are always asking Dr. Linia Patel to recommend a protein bar.

To be honest, there isn’t one that I would recommend for regular consumption. They’re okay as an occasional get-out-of-jail card, but not for regular consumption.

Many shop-bought protein bars hit your protein numbers, but they come with so many other sweeteners and additives that aren’t great for you to be eating habitually.

With this recipe, I tried to create a protein bar (without using protein powder) that was healthy. One that I would be happy to recommend my clients eat regularly.

Each bar gives you about 5 grams of protein – perfect for a snack. They are high in healthy fats, so, as yummy as they taste, keep it to one per snack.

Dark chocolate crunch bars

Preparation time: 20 minutes, plus chilling

Gluten free

Vegan

Makes 10-12 bars

Ingredients

2 Tbsp tahini

4 Tbsp almond or peanut butter

60g (scant ½ cup) dark (70%) chocolate chips

200g cooked quinoa

70g (½ cup) whole unpeeled almonds, chopped

30g whole linseeds or flaxseeds

Method

  1. Line a small loaf, baking or cake tin with parchment paper.
  2. Either in the microwave or in a bowl, set over a pan of gently simmering water, melt the tahini, nut butter and chocolate together until smooth.
  3. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well.
  4. Tip into the prepared tin and chill for at least 1 hour, then cut into 10–12 small bars.

Tips

These will keep in the fridge for up to 10 days. If you like, you can drizzle with extra melted chocolate before slicing.

Food for Menopause by Dr Linia Patel, $45, published by Murdoch Books.

