Donald Trump's son Barron towers over Melania in new pictures

Former US First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump leave Trump Tower in Manhattan on Wednesday. Photo / Getty Images

The son of Donald Trump has hit new heights - literally - as images of him leaving Trump Tower with his mother reveal.

Barron Trump was seen towering over Melania this week, as mother and son were photographed leaving the New York address where the former first family stay while in the city.

Photos show Barron, 16, walking next to his mother and carrying her Louis Vuitton bag, while Melania carries a $15,000 black Hermes Birkin bag.

Last month, former president Donald Trump told the crowd at a North Carolina GOP convention that Barron is now 6-foot-7 inches (2.06m) tall.

Donald is reportedly 6-foot-3-inches (1.90m), while Melania, a former model, stands at 5-feet-11-inches (1.80m).

Barron is notoriously camera-shy, with his family protecting him from public scrutiny while he was living at the White House. He has rarely been seen in public this year since moving back to Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a post in October, Melania revealed her son had contracted Covid-19, just as his parents had last year.

As for his father, recent reports claim Donald will be shifting to Bedminster, New Jersey, to set up his new political and fundraising activities. It is not clear if Melania and Barron will be joining him.

Meanwhile, the former president has filed a suit against three of the country's biggest tech companies, claiming he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored. But legal experts say the suits are likely doomed to fail, given existing precedent and legal protections.

Trump announced the action against Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube, along with the companies' Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, at a press conference Wednesday in New Jersey, where he demanded that his accounts be reinstated.

Trump has been suspended from the platforms since January, when his followers violently stormed the Capitol building, trying to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential win. The companies cited concerns that Trump would incite further violence and have kept him locked out. All three declined comment on Wednesday.

"We're asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies' illegal, shameful censorship of the American people," Trump said of the filings. "We're going to hold big tech very accountable."