Does express tan really work? 7 quick tan myths debunked

When it comes to fake tanning, there are plenty of myths to go around. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

The time for sun-kissed days and long, warm nights are upon us but if you think your legs are still a little bit too lily-white to get out, don’t worry, I’ve got you.

As a quick tan alum, I’ve tried almost every tanning product there is. From face tan to spray tan and all the gradual and one-hour tans in between. My mission is to make it look like I have spent 20 days in Mykonos instead of $20 on fake tan.

But, still, I’m stumped by some of the myths floating around including whether fake tan is a decent substitute for SPF - spoiler; it’s not.

So I’ve consulted with some tanning professionals to break down those pesky quick tan myths - including how to avoid the dreaded quick tan orange ankles and elbows.

Myth #1: You can mix quick tan and SPF

True or false: False

Amber McIver from Auckland beauty salon Verdo Parnell says it’s a big no-no to do a sneaky two-for-one and mix SPF and quick tan during application.

“While it seems like a logical idea, it’s never a good idea to mix products like that. The active ingredient in tan solution (DHA) will potentially render the SPF useless. Some quick tans may have a formulation with SPF in it, but personally, I wouldn’t do anything to undermine the benefits of your SPF.”

However, once your tan is developed and you have washed it off, it is recommended you use SPF on your skin to protect it from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Myth #2: You can’t get burnt if you’re wearing quick tan

True or false: False

We’ve all had moments where our fake tan is developing and we end up in the sun pleading ignorance.

But McIver says while your golden glow might fool you, it does not protect your skin in any way, “You will still burn at the same rate you will burn without a tan. So sunscreen always.”

Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect SPF 50+ Body Lotion is $22.00 at Farmers. Photo / Supplied

Myth #3: Moisturising will make your skin go green

True or false: False

We’ve all been there, your tan is bronzed and golden, you’re about to head out for the day - or night - and suddenly you notice your legs are drier than the Sahara Desert.

The stakes are high, do you moisturise and risk your tan going green? Or do you pled ignorance and stay two meters away from anyone’s wandering eyes?

Turns out you don’t have to do either. Jessica Binnedyk from Auckland salon Tan In The City says your tan will be true to colour if you moisturise after washing off the bronzer and the same goes for deodorant.

Myth #4: Swimming will remove your quick tan

True or false: Both

Going swimming is a huge motivator to lather your skin in fake tan but there is always one concern, will it take it off faster than usual?

Especially if you’re dipping and diving in a chlorine-filled pool.

Sadly, the myth is true, it does affect your tan. Quick tan specialists Bondi Sands say while your developed fake tan won’t completely dissolve while swimming, it will likely fade. However, you can always lather yourself in a gradual tan after a swimming session to ensure a prolonged bronze glow.

Isle Of Paradise: Happy Tan Everyday Gradual Glow available from Mecca for $36.00. Photo / Mecca

Myth #5: You should exfoliate before tanning

True or false: True

Any avid tanner knows your tanning routine includes a good exfoliation of your skin but do you know why?

Binnedyk explains the main reason for exfoliating before fake tanning is because it gets rid of dead skin cells – which the tan sticks to – and creates the freshest possible canvas for your tan.

Binnedyk warns however, there is a fine line between how much exfoliating you should do, “You don’t want to exfoliate your skin red raw just before you’re going to come to your tan because your pores are going to be open and your skin is going to be slightly irritated.

“If your pores are open the bronzer will get stuck and when they close again you’re going to look freckly.”

ELEFFECT The Exfoliating Mitt - $14.30 from Mecca. Photo / Supplied

Myth #6: You can’t use fake tan on dry areas of your body

True or false: False

While I’m no official tanning expert, I have tried a whole lot of tricks in my seven-ish years of tanning and can say my go-to method of avoiding the dreaded quick tan elbow, knees and ankles is pretty simple.

There are two options, one, moisturise those areas before tanning.

Or two - the option I’ve found most effective - once you have applied your tan, grab a damp face cloth and gently wipe off any excess tan on those areas.

Works a charm.

Myth #7: Your tan will be darker if you take longer to wash it off

True or false: False

Back in the day, before express tans existed, I was guilty of leaving my tan on as long as possible but Binnedyk warns this could be the reason for the dreaded orange fake tan look.

“The longer you leave the dha to develop and the bronzers on your skin the darker the tan will go,” she says, “But it’s a catch-22. If you leave it on for too long that’s when you’re going to get your orange look.

“Fast tans have come such a long way that you really can achieve a great tan in a shorter period of time,” she says and admits that while some tans you can wash off after a couple of hours, “the active ingredient in the tan (DHA) is still working its magic and it takes a full 8-12 hours to see the final result.”

Loving Tan 2 HR Express is available from Sephora for $45. Photo / Sephora







